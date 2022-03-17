Adpearance Receives Top Rated DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adpearance has received a Top Rated Search Engine Marketing Award in the twelfth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2022 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. Adpearance received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the Search Engine Marketing category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"Adpearance is honored to have been selected for this award as a result of direct feedback from the auto dealers we work with. It is rewarding to see how consistently our clients experience exceptional search engine marketing results with Adpearance, and specifically how much they appreciate the dedicated support from our incredible staff," said Aaron James, Adpearance CEO and Co-founder.

Adpearance is the digital marketing company obsessed with generating quality leads. Combining cutting-edge technology and premium tracking with an expert team to transform business results, Adpearance is trusted by numerous automotive brands as a digital partner and certified program provider.

"We congratulate Adpearance, on receiving a Top Rated Search Engine Marketing Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our twelfth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as Adpearance. We're thrilled Adpearance has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at https://www.drivingsales.com/dealersatisfactionawards.

About Adpearance

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or employee management visit DrivingSales.com.

