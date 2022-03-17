The PACT Act is Putting Some Vaping Companies Out of Business: PactAct POS Can Help

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For businesses in the smoke and vape industry, the PACT Act is wreaking havoc on their operations, and even forcing many to close their B2C operations. PactAct POS understands that the key to success with PACT Act compliance is technology and automation. The Company's cloud-based software includes integration with major e-commerce platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce & WooCommerce.

The PACT Act amendment of 3/27/21 has put many vape businesses into a tailspin. The amendment includes additional laws designed to protect young people from long-term health effects associated with using vapes and other smokeless tobacco products. These include extending the PACT Act's age verification delivery requirements to these devices and properly labeling packages that contain them. Any individual or business that sells, transfers or ships for profit any ENDS in interstate commerce must now register with ATF according to 15 U.S.C. §§ 375 and 376. They must also register with any states that they ship vapes into.

This new legal landscape can be complicated and time consuming for vape businesses, many of which have small teams that don't have the capacity or expertise to handle the reporting, logistic and legal requirements. "Pact Act vape compliance can be an overwhelming process for companies," explained Terrence Johnathan, VP of Shipping & Logistics for PactAct POS. "In some cases the requirements are causing small businesses to shut down or stop shipping directly to consumers, which is hurting both consumers and manufacturers."

PactAct POS provides the following services:



Registration – Helps businesses get compliant with the federal government and 50+ states and territories.

Reporting – Fully automated reporting that integrates with e-commerce shopping carts and aggregates into one dashboard of all transactions, reports and analytics, making monthly reporting a breeze.

Shipping & Logistics – offering the best PACT ACT compliant shipping solutions to streamline and strengthen distribution and supply chain for both small and large businesses.

Government Relations – experienced government relations team members available to assist with regulatory issues and beyond.

To help businesses understand their options and next steps, PactAct POS is releasing, "PACT Act Survival Guide for 2022," a free e-book focused on PACT Act planning and strategies for 2022 and beyond.

Since 2020, PactAct POS has successfully helped 250 smoke and vape companies, ranging from wholesalers, distributors, and retailers, achieve and maintain compliance. "There are so many hoops to jump though," said Johnathan. "We've worked with clients dealing with the vape mail ban every kind of scenario and we've been with them every step of the way. These companies don't have to go at it alone. They just need to ask for help."

