Using Brand New ML Tech, Beauty Company, Doe Lashes, Innovates the Digital Lash Shopping Experience to Find The Perfect Lash For You

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Machine learning has made its way into the beauty industry, complimenting a new era of online shopping. Doe Lashes, a company known for its hand-made, ultra-fine silk lashes, has pushed itself ahead of the beauty technology curve by introducing an ML eye quiz.

What is an ML eye quiz? With Doe Lash's new capability using M^3's patent pending Selfie Sizer technology, discover your eye size, and then shop directly within the quiz to find lashes that match and compliment your eyes.

For Doe Lashes, it is an opportunity to provide their customers with a truly personalized and inclusive beauty experience. As the only company with a quiz that can measure people's eyes to find their best lash fit, Doe provides customers the ultimate security that their lashes are their best fit. Doe is also the first company to deploy AR technology with the shoppable experience giving customers personalized recommendations.

Doe Lashes designs its products based on the idea that makeup should feel like an extension of your natural beauty. The addition of the ML lash quiz to their services compliments that idea perfectly. With the new technology, customers can find the perfect lash that accentuates their natural and unique faces, and it's as simple as taking a photo or completing a quiz. False lashes are fun to wear and a great way to express yourself, but as many are aware, an ill-fitting lash can be a nightmare. Luckily, Doe has removed the guessing game from buying lashes online.

Doe Lashes are vegan and cruelty-free with ultra-fine silk fibers and a handcrafted cotton band. The lash cotton band is cut at a thickness that allows it to stay in shape after over a dozen wears - providing more value than the typical one-wear lashes. Using ethical AI and data storage, Doe uses zero-party data to craft each recommendation and does not store pictures after the quiz is completed. It is an entirely private experience.

About: Centered around natural beauty and providing lashes that are comfortable and last through multiple uses, Doe Lashes is a vegan, cruelty-free online lash company. Doe Lashes strives continually to give their customers the best - because they deserve it. Doe lashes are available in natural and bolder-looking lash sets. Experience the cloudlike comfort of Doe Lashes with no irritation, no heavy feelings on your eyes - just a smooth and unforgettable experience that makes you want to have Doe-like eyes every single day.

Ready to find the perfect lash for your beautiful face? Take the quiz here: https://www.doelashes.com/pages/lash-quiz.

About SelfieSizer.com:

Selfiesizer.com is a project by M^3 (pronounced "M cubed"). This is a demo of our facial measuring technology. We find it pretty handy for measuring IPD (inter-pupillary distance) for things like configuring our VR headsets to optimal settings and for figuring out which PPE masks fit our face best!

We started M^3 during the pandemic as an offshoot of My Mask Movement, a 501(c)3 that was using an iPhone app to measure faces and creating custom-fit, 3d-printable protective masks. Selfiesizer.com is a demo of similar facial measuring technology but running in a web browser.

Media Contact

Louie Lopez, Doe Lashes, 949-566-3353, louie@doelashes.com

SOURCE Doe Lashes