FSSI Becomes Employee-Owned Through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FSSI recently joined an elite group of companies across the U.S., completing a transaction to become partially employee-owned through its newly-created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Under this plan, all eligible employees will earn ownership through their years of service – at no cost – accumulating tax-deferred retirement wealth while having a stake in the company's financial success.

After 40 years of tremendous expansion and growth, FSSI's owners decided to transition a significant part of the company's total ownership to their employees through the ESOP, a qualified employee benefit retirement plan. All eligible employees will be granted shares of company stock each year, allowing them to earn ownership over time through their continued service.

"Our employees are trusted and valued team members and we want them to benefit beyond their wages as they work together to help grow FSSI," said Founder Jon Dietz. "By creating an ESOP, our employees get an opportunity to own a piece of the business that they have contributed to through their hard work and loyalty."

Jennifer Dietz, President and CEO stated, "Employee ownership through the ESOP fits well with our strong company culture and core values, which include extraordinary effort, custom care and passion for service. Our goal through this process was to ensure that anything we do long-term as owners helps our employees succeed long-term as well. We look forward to continuing to excel at meeting our clients' needs – with the entire FSSI team sharing in the rewards of success."

Throughout the ESOP transition, FSSI was advised by Ambrose Advisors, a national investment banking firm specializing in employee-ownership transactions. Michael Harden, Senior Managing Director, stated "The Dietz' goal was to secure a sustainable future for FSSI in a manner that would be highly beneficial to its managers, employees, customers, vendors and the community. Employee ownership, when done right, benefits all stakeholders and should be celebrated. It is a true win/win transaction for all parties involved and we were pleased to be a part. We heartily congratulate FSSI and thank them for trusting Ambrose Advisors to manage this transition process."

About: FSSI is a document outsourcing company that provides highly-customizable print, mail and electronic solutions to help clients engage customers, reduce costs and drive revenue while ensuring secure, compliant communications. The company will continue to be WBE-certified through the WBENC. http://www.fssi-ca.com

About: Ambrose Advisors is a national middle-market investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on guiding and assisting business owners with ownership succession planning, primarily through employee ownership. http://www.AmbroseAdvisors.com.

