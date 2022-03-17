Dr. David Mahjoubi Opens New Ketamine Healing Clinic Location in Orange County, California

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For people in Orange County battling the symptoms of physical and mental health conditions, ketamine can be a powerful tool for treatment. The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County is conveniently located at 1640 Newport Blvd., Suite 320 in Costa Mesa, CA, which is just minutes from Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Irvine and Huntington Beach. The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County is led by Dr. David Mahjoubi, the director of the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles. With over 8 years of experience and over 10,000 ketamine infusions administered, Dr. Mahjoubi is one of the most experienced ketamine infusion providers in the country. The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County offers patients a tailored approach to using ketamine as an effective alternative therapy to fight major depression, anxiety, PTSD and chronic pain. It is also recognized as a new treatment option for alcoholism or to help significantly reduce alcohol or marijuana use. From IV placement to the post-infusion experience review, the medical staff at the Ketamine Healing Center of Orange County strives to provide the best possible experience for patients receiving the latest in ketamine therapy.

At the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County, every IV infusion is custom-designed to meet each patient's unique needs. The clinic offers an onsite laboratory to make sure all hormones and vitamin levels are optimized if needed. The new OC clinic's modern, private rooms with relaxing decor promote a sense of well-being and comfort for patients during treatments. Open on Saturdays and late evenings on weekdays, the office provides flexibility for patients new to ketamine infusions or for those who need a "reset infusion" once in a while. The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County uses advanced technology to provide the most up-to-date infusion delivery system. Infusions for mood are 60 min long, potentially allowing for greater effectiveness through enhanced brain exposure to ketamine. The clinic also provides high-dose ketamine infusions for chronic pain sufferers. The infusion times can be as little as one hour, or as high as 5 hours to ensure patients receive high-dose ketamine infusions to eliminate or significantly reduce their pain. Infusions completed at other clinics are counted at the new Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County, so that patients may qualify for the booster, or "reset," infusion price, or membership. The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County also offers an at-home nasal ketamine spray, or sublingual tablet, that provides a highly effective bridge after the initial infusion series to continue the benefits of the infusions. The ability to offer an at-home nasal ketamine spray, or an oral tablet, to chronic pain sufferers, can possibly help significantly reduce or get individuals off their opiates, allowing for a better quality of life.

"I am excited to offer patients in the Orange County area the many benefits that ketamine therapy can provide at our new state-of-the-art clinic location," says Dr. David Mahjoubi.

More About Dr. David Mahjoubi:

David Mahjoubi, M.D., is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He earned his medical degree at The Chicago Medical School and carries over a decade of experience with intravenous ketamine, beginning from his residency training at the University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles County Medical Center. Following his residency, Dr. Mahjoubi joined the Anesthesia Group at Northridge Hospital Medical Center and became an active user of IV ketamine for both conscious sedation and general anesthesia cases. He then founded Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, providing a highly effective option for patients with treatment-resistant depression, chronic pain and other issues. He is a respected leader in his field and has authored multiple publications. To learn more, please visit http://www.ketaminehealing.com or contact the Ketamine Healing Center of Orange County at (949) 514-8261 or (866) 987-7874.



