Notre Dame Athletics to Host the 22nd Annual LEAD1 Institute

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1"), which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS"), announced today that the 2022 LEAD1 Institute will be held on July 10-13th at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Last year's Institute was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than two decades, the Institute has served as one of college sport's premier professional development programs designed to help senior athletics administrators prepare to become the next generation of athletics directors. Nominated participants have the opportunity to learn from veteran athletics directors who serve as faculty for the program as well as network with hiring executives from some of enterprise's top executive search firms.

In addition, LEAD1 will once again award various scholarships to selected athletics administrators to attend the Institute. On that front, LEAD1's Board Nominating Committee will select a recipient for the first ever Deborah A. Yow Scholarship, which will be given to a female senior administrator who strives to continue Debbie's legacy as a trailblazer in college sports. LEAD1 will also sponsor its current Diversity Fellowship Program members to attend. These individuals were previously selected as part of a year-long opportunity for each class of people of color and female administrators to better prepare to assume the athletics director position.

"After postponing for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to finally host this year's Institute in-person at Notre Dame," said Tom McMillen, President and CEO of LEAD1. "We expect to host our largest cohort to date and look forward to providing our nation's top administrators with an opportunity to gather insight and network from a number of leaders in our industry. We are grateful to Jack Swarbrick, Missy Conboy, and the rest of the Fighting Irish staff for their patience and long-awaited enthusiasm to host the Institute this summer."

For more information about event registration, hotel accommodations, or sponsorship information, please contact Hannah Dewey (hannah@lead1a.com).

About the LEAD1 Association: LEAD1, founded in 1986 and formerly the Division 1A Athletic Directors Association, represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), that encompasses 42 states, 55,000 student athletes, and more than 25,000 athletic administrators. Key to LEAD1's mission is advocating on policy facing NCAA Division I FBS athletic departments, promoting consensus among FBS athletic directors, and providing valuable services to member schools - all dedicated towards supporting the success of student-athletes and future of college sports. Since 2015, LEAD1 has been led by the Honorable Tom McMillen, a former Congressman, college basketball All-American, Rhodes Scholar, and 11-year NBA player. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.

