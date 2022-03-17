Mode Brings Powerful New Data Visualization Capabilities to Market with the Acquisition of Muze

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Data Science and Business Analytics, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Muze and its powerful, in-browser data visualization technology. Already serving as the basis of Visual Explorer, launched December 2021, Muze's technology and team is accelerating Mode's delivery of a completely new code-free data exploration paradigm to its 650+ global customers.

"Through our long-standing collaboration with Muze, we've been impressed with how quickly their talented team has built its powerful graphics technology," said Gaurav Rewari, CEO, Mode. "With the acquisition, we are further investing in our ability to empower data analysts, who in turn drive faster decision making with self-serve data exploration capabilities for teams throughout their organizations."

As part of the acquisition, Muze's data visualization experts will join Mode's rapidly expanding, remote-first engineering team. "With the addition of the Muze's visualization experts and the many other hires we've already made since February 1st, we are well on our way to achieving our engineering hiring goals for the fiscal year and beyond," said Dan Quine, SVP Product and Engineering, Mode. "We are accelerating our pace of innovation to more rapidly respond to customer requests and deliver new functionality to fundamentally change the speed at which organizations can make decisions."

Powered by Helix, Mode's award-winning responsive data engine, Visual Explorer is a best-in-class visualization suite that brings together an analyst's SQL-first workflow with easy-to-use drag-and-drop data exploration for visual analysis. Using Visual Explorer, analysts are able to deliver datasets designed for exploration to their colleagues across a business. By increasing data access and democratizing the tools to analyze it visually, organizations are increasing the pace of insight and decision making, moving toward agile, iterative analysis and collaboration.

"Visual Explorer has been a game changer for my exploratory analysis," said Ben Paul, Data Science Manager, Calm. "It helps me quickly explore data and easily see any issues, and the new workflow saves me a ton of time and headache, now that I don't have to duplicate charts and change things in multiple places."

Since Muze joined forces with Mode, Visual Explorer has been enhanced with multiple new capabilities that increase its power for analysts and business people alike, including more flexible aggregations and formatting, enhanced sorting functionality, and more granular drilldowns, with more to come. In addition, Mode is investing in customer education resources such as how-to guides and webinar tutorials to help customers gain immediate value from the product, showcasing the increased velocity Mode has already been able to achieve with the addition of the Muze team.

For more information about Mode Analytics and Visual Explorer, please visit https://mode.com/.

About Mode Analytics

Mode's advanced analytics platform is designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data using a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from early data exploration stages to presentation-ready shareable products. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science together in a single platform, empowering everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.

