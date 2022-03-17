Learn How to Age Healthier with CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics, Stephanie Venn-Watson, at the Upcoming TEDx San Diego Event

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephanie Venn-Watson, DVM, MPH is a serial entrepreneur, veterinary epidemiologist, and public health scientist with over 40 patents and 70 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Her next speaking engagement will take place at the upcoming TEDx San Diego event on March 27th.

Venn-Watson is co-founder and CEO of the health and wellness company, Seraphina Therapeutics. The company specializes in applying advanced metabolomic technologies to help people (and our fellow animals) age healthier. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops essential nutrient supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support our quality of life.

Venn-Watson's advanced approach to discovering new therapeutics that can improve both human and animal health has been featured on NPR's Science Friday, CBS, BBC, and National Geographic.

The TEDx San Diego event, "Connect. Engage. Transform.", features an incredible lineup of world-class experts that are focussed on teaching the art and science of growth.

Stephanie Venn-Watson's presentation will tell the story of how helping dolphins age healthier is improving the lives of humans, too. As an expert in combining compassion and innovation to improve the lives of humans and other species, Venn-Watson will inform the attendees about healthy aging - and how a good saturated fat, in the past vilified, may improve health for all.

Can helping dolphins help save the world? Explore and purchase tickets to the TEDx San Diego event here. While in-person tickets are now sold out, the live event can still be attended virtually.

About:

Seraphina Therapeutics is a health and wellness company that advances nature and food-based science into evidence-driven consumer products that safely support healthier lives. As a company, they seek to advance products, starting with key fatty acids, that replenish micronutrients and metabolites that our bodies already have but increase in need, especially as we age. Their mission is to help restore newly discovered, essential micronutrients back into our bodies, where they belong. Seraphina provides exclusive products, backed by scientific rigor, targeting key drivers of aging to support long-term health and wellness..

