Gilbane Building Company Earns Two Excellence Awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Associated of Builders and Contractors (ABC) has presented Gilbane Building Company with its National Safety Excellence Award and Eagle Award. Both awards were presented during the Excellence in Construction© Awards Gala held on March 16, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

Gilbane's National Safety Excellence Award recognizes the company's Diamond level achievement in ABC's STEP safety system.

STEP, the standard for developing world-class safety management systems in construction, is designed to help both large and small contractors evaluate every aspect of their corporate safety and health programs and identify opportunities for improvement.

"Creating a work culture that focuses on safety and total human health is a top priority of ABC," said 2022 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president, Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. "Gilbane not only represents some of ABC's top performers, but also demonstrates the difference it makes when implementing the foundations of and daily conditions for world-class safety."

"We are honored to again receive recognition from the Associated Builders and Contractors," said Thomas M. Laird, Jr., Gilbane Building Company President and CEO. "Gilbane's commitments to safety and construction excellence run through every aspect of our projects. Through our diligent preplanning, effective training, visible leadership, and employee engagement, we strive to ensure the highest levels of safety."

Gilbane Earns ABC Eagle Award for The Ion in Houston, TX

Rice University along with Hines selected Gilbane to redevelop and transform the existing 190,000 SF Sears, Roebuck and Company into a 310,000 SF multi-use innovation hub. Rice's vision was to have a building-wide amenity component that would consist of a retail presence on the ground floor, including a café, coffee bar, lounge, and restaurant. The design of this retail space includes core and shell services. The remaining portions consist of co-working space, event space, academic space (classrooms and lecture rooms), and an office coffee bar/café. The restoration includes the installation of an open light well down the middle of the building to allow for natural sunlight to reach each level. The building renovation includes new steel structures for the 4th and 5th floors, as well as a new roof structure and penthouse.

"The Ion is a shining example of Gilbane's commitment to building excellence," said Laird. "We're deeply proud to have delivered this state-of-the-art facility which is a centerpiece of Houston's innovation district."

"For 32 years, ABC has honored award-winning construction projects like The Ion because the work by the team at Gilbane Building Company exemplifies the best of the best in construction," said 2022 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president, Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. "This exemplary construction project was built safely and on time. It is an honor to congratulate Gilbane Building Company for their hard work and showcase of construction excellence."

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has over 45 office locations around the world.

