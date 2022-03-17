unitQ Announces New Relationship with Amazon Web Services: Teaming Together to Improve Product Quality

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today unitQ, the platform empowering companies to take a data-driven approach to product quality, has teamed with the AWS Marketplace. This milestone brings the AI-enabled unitQ Monitor to all AWS customers, including those purchasing through the AWS Marketplace, and will improve product quality, user retention, and engagement by turning qualitative user feedback into data-driven insights.
"Teaming with AWS is an exciting step towards helping our customers continue to better support their users," shared Aaron Verstraete, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at unitQ. "Without access to the right tools, companies are unable to harness the power of what users are sharing with them. The unitQ Monitor provides a new window into the human data that companies need to build the best user experiences possible. And now these teams can access unitQ with easy one-click procurement. Our team, in collaboration with AWS, will provide access to so many businesses that are on a mission to improve their product quality, but don't know where to start."
Today's leading companies are looking to their data to inform decisions. Unfortunately, all too often, teams lack a window into product quality because the information lives across so many disparate channels. The unitQ Monitor consolidates feedback across multiple private and public channels — from Zendesk, to Twitter, to the App Store, to Intercom — classifying them into over 500 granular categories, called Quality Monitors.
This provides teams across companies — from support, to engineering, to product, and beyond — the quantitative insights they need to identify, prioritize, and fix issues faster. Today's news will enable those who use AWS to detect, troubleshoot, and fix urgent problems.
This announcement marks one of many exciting partnerships from the team at unitQ, including:
- A partnership integration between unitQ and PagerDuty - to resolve product quality issues faster than ever, which is now available to the 18,000+ companies across 90 countries relying on PagerDuty.
- An integration between unitQ and Slack - that enables unitQ users to be instantly notified of new user feedback, quality issues, and bugs.
- An integration between unitQ and Helpshift - to analyze feedback and issues from Helpshift, an in-app customer self-service platform for many of the world's top mobile apps and games.
Household names like Spotify, Strava, and Klarna are already utilizing the unitQ Monitor and on average unitQ customers improve their product quality by over 20% in the first 30 days of having access to this new, real-time, and impactful data.
To learn more about how to access the unitQ Monitor on AWS please visit, https://www.unitQ.com/aws/.
About unitQ
unitQ is the first platform that empowers companies to take a data-driven approach to product quality. Leading technology companies including Spotify, Klarna, Pandora, and Strava rely on unitQ for product quality. unitQ has raised $41M in funding from Accel, Creandum and Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. The company is based out of Burlingame, California and is founded by Christian Wiklund and Niklas Lindstrom, entrepreneurs who previously founded Skout, a social app with over 50 million users that was acquired by The Meet Group in 2016. Learn more at http://www.unitQ.com.
Media Contact
Six Eastern on behalf of, unitQ, 1 415-854-5794, alison@sixeastern.com
SOURCE unitQ
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.