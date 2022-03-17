unitQ Announces New Relationship with Amazon Web Services: Teaming Together to Improve Product Quality

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today unitQ, the platform empowering companies to take a data-driven approach to product quality, has teamed with the AWS Marketplace. This milestone brings the AI-enabled unitQ Monitor to all AWS customers, including those purchasing through the AWS Marketplace, and will improve product quality, user retention, and engagement by turning qualitative user feedback into data-driven insights.

"Teaming with AWS is an exciting step towards helping our customers continue to better support their users," shared Aaron Verstraete, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at unitQ. "Without access to the right tools, companies are unable to harness the power of what users are sharing with them. The unitQ Monitor provides a new window into the human data that companies need to build the best user experiences possible. And now these teams can access unitQ with easy one-click procurement. Our team, in collaboration with AWS, will provide access to so many businesses that are on a mission to improve their product quality, but don't know where to start."

Today's leading companies are looking to their data to inform decisions. Unfortunately, all too often, teams lack a window into product quality because the information lives across so many disparate channels. The unitQ Monitor consolidates feedback across multiple private and public channels — from Zendesk, to Twitter, to the App Store, to Intercom — classifying them into over 500 granular categories, called Quality Monitors.

This provides teams across companies — from support, to engineering, to product, and beyond — the quantitative insights they need to identify, prioritize, and fix issues faster. Today's news will enable those who use AWS to detect, troubleshoot, and fix urgent problems.

This announcement marks one of many exciting partnerships from the team at unitQ, including:



A partnership integration between unitQ and PagerDuty - to resolve product quality issues faster than ever, which is now available to the 18,000+ companies across 90 countries relying on PagerDuty.

An integration between unitQ and Slack - that enables unitQ users to be instantly notified of new user feedback, quality issues, and bugs.

An integration between unitQ and Helpshift - to analyze feedback and issues from Helpshift, an in-app customer self-service platform for many of the world's top mobile apps and games.

Household names like Spotify, Strava, and Klarna are already utilizing the unitQ Monitor and on average unitQ customers improve their product quality by over 20% in the first 30 days of having access to this new, real-time, and impactful data.

To learn more about how to access the unitQ Monitor on AWS please visit, https://www.unitQ.com/aws/.

About unitQ

unitQ is the first platform that empowers companies to take a data-driven approach to product quality. Leading technology companies including Spotify, Klarna, Pandora, and Strava rely on unitQ for product quality. unitQ has raised $41M in funding from Accel, Creandum and Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. The company is based out of Burlingame, California and is founded by Christian Wiklund and Niklas Lindstrom, entrepreneurs who previously founded Skout, a social app with over 50 million users that was acquired by The Meet Group in 2016. Learn more at http://www.unitQ.com.

