Woman-Owned Cone Biz, Burner's Brand, Taking Industry by Storm

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As pre-rolled cones continue to explode in popularity, one Chicago-based woman owned brand, Burner's Brand, is at the forefront of the trend. This woman-owned premium brand is revolutionizing in a male dominated industry. Jeanette Aguirre, is a single mother and first Latina to launch a full line of pre-rolled cones. Aguirre launched Burners Brand during the pandemic in April 2021, but still managed to make a grand entrance in the industry, by being on top of trends including organic hemp cones and blue, pink and purple cones.
Burner's Brand offers five different cones that measure 1 1/4 in size. The line includes classic cones to organic hemp cones, made with natural arabic gum for a smooth burn. All products are vegan-dyed and come in a pack of 6 cones with 3 packing sticks per pack, at $2.99 per pack. Burners Brand includes super popular options including: Blue Cones, Classic Cones, Organic Hemp Cones, Pink Cones and Zaza Cones.
"Burners Brand is the hottest cone company in the market right now, and we have secured major wholesale distribution deals throughout the US" added Aguirre. "We're proud to announce we are launching a hot NFT project with Smokeshopnear.me soon!"
Burners is the only brand that offers a purple and blue pre-rolled cone which gives off a unique, vibrant aesthetic, making it a customer favorite. The new pink cone has also shown to be a popular choice. Burner's Brand has quickly become an internet sensation and one of the hottest selling items in smoke shops across the U.S.
For more information on the burners NFT project please visit:
https://burnersbrand.com/burners-brand-nft
About Burners Brand
Burners Brand was the brainchild of founder and CEO, Jeanette Aguirre. Burners Brand only makes high-quality products that improve your smoking experience. Featured products include: Blue Cones, Classic Cones, Organic Hemp Cones, Pink Cones and Zaza Cones.
Media Contact
Mo Joudeh, Burners LLC, (708) 929-4972, order@burnerspapers.com
SOURCE Burners LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
