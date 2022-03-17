Retail Buyer Data Reveals How CPG Brands Can Win Shelf Space

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipline Logistics recently published its annual Retail Buyer Report, dishing the inside scoop on what buyers are looking for from consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands in the coming year.
The Columbus-based logistics provider specializes in servicing CPG brands exclusively with retail industry expertise. They conducted this survey to better understand why certain products make it on shelves over others and how they can empower CPG brands to stand out in the ever-changing, competitive market.
"We believe that every CPG brand's number one priority should be getting their product on the shelf," said Zipline Logistics President and Co-Founder, Andrew Lynch. "The data collected through this effort shows that retail buyers depend on stocked shelves for their success, too. They want to work with reliable vendors who embrace the same philosophy."
Zipline's network of buyers belongs to some of the biggest retailers in the game: UNFI, Costco, KeHe, Giant Eagle, and Target, to name a few. 900+ retail buyers from 175 retailers were included in their research efforts.
The report details the challenges presented by the current market like COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, and strict retail compliance programs. Insights collected from Zipline's buyer network reveal how CPG brands can hurdle these stumbling blocks in stride. Major themes emerging from the data center around the importance of on-time delivery, visibility, and communication between CPG brands and the retailers they're shipping into.
"The report reveals how seriously vendors need to take meeting retail compliance in order to win shelf space," said Lynch. "Successful CPG brands are those that invest in logistics and find partners that can execute against strict requirements."
About Zipline Logistics
Zipline Logistics is the only third-party logistics partner in North America exclusively servicing the consumer-packaged goods sector. Their uniquely qualified carrier network and state-of-the-art shipper intelligence tools ensure clients consistently meet delivery benchmarks on 95% of retail orders. Using NPS metrics, Zipline's world-class team of retail transportation experts rank 5 times the industry average.
Understanding each brand's unique business needs, they tailor strategies to reduce overall logistics spend, optimize performance, and beat out the competition for shelf space.
For more information, go to www.ziplinelogistics.com or contact Emily Ledbetter at emily.ledbetter@ziplinelogistics.com.
