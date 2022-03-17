Bag-In-Tube Market Expected to Reach US$ 17.8 Mn by the Year 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1%, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bag-in-tube market is expected to outperform other alternatives as a single-use packaging system in the global flexible packaging landscape. Witnessing a stupendous CAGR of more than 13.1%, the global bag-in-tube market will exhibit remarkable growth between 2022 and 2029. Wine packaging would remain a prominent segment contributing to revenue growth of the global bag-in-tube market, as suggested by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report.

Bag-in-Tube Market Size (2022) US$ 7.2 Mn Projected Market Value (2029) US$ 17.8 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) 13.1% CAGR Collective Value Share: Top 3 Companies (2022E) 75%

Some of the key features fuelling this growth are preference for bag-in-tube for its 360° area available for printing & embossing and ability to offer extended shelf life of up to 6 to 8 weeks after opening the pack. Metallized PET used in manufacturing bag-in-tube films structures meets customer needs in terms of mechanical resistance and oxygen barrier. The bag-in-tube market is expected to witness an impressive growth rate of 13.1% throughout the forecast period (2022-2029). High-end customization using spigot & handles and type of material used as barrier layers are some of the key trends in the bag-in-tube market.

Key Takeaways - Bag-in-Tube Market Study

Metalized PET will continue to be highly preferred in the bag-in-tube market, and is projected to capture more than 60% of the market share during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Demand from manufacturers of wine and olive oil is collectively expected to hold around 80% of the global bag-in-tube market share by 2029, and its absolute growth is expected to be more than any other segment.

Western Europe is expected to dominate the bag-in-tube market, and is projected to register an impressive CAGR through 2019-29.

Manufacturers of bag-in-tube can achieve substantial profits by targeting wine and spirit manufacturers as these end users finding bag-in-tube as a lightweight, leak-proof and economical packaging alternative to glass.

Largely Untapped Markets Exist in Asia Pacific and MEA

Bag-in-tube packaging, which is the extended version of bag-in-box, is very new to some markets. While the market penetration of bag-in-tube is very high in Western Europe, it is somewhat low in North America. The largely profitable markets of Latin America and Eastern Europe, where bag-in-tube is in its introductory and developing stages, are the major producers and consumers of wine, offering a great opportunity for manufacturers of bag-in-tube packaging. APEJ, MEA, and Japan have almost a negligible penetration of bag-in-tube, making them highly profitable regions for manufacturers that aim to improve their market positions.

Bag-in-tube packaging is extensively used for packaging wine and spirits, followed by high-end vegetable oil (olive oil) in European countries. The global millennial population is estimated to surpass 30% mark by the end of 2025. Millennials are easily attracted towards innovative packaging like bag-in-tube and bag-in-boxes as they such packages easy to carry and store. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for bag-in-tube manufacturers worldwide.

Key Segments Covered in Bag-in-Tube Industry Research

Bag-in-Tube Market by Capacity:

Less than 1000 ml

1000 to 2000 ml

2001 to 3000 ml

More than 3000 ml

Bag-in-Tube Market by Product:

EVOH Barrier + PE

Metallized PET

Bag-in-Tube Market by End-use:

Wine

Spirit

Olive Oil

Fruit Juices

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the Bag-in-Tube market currently worth?

What is the sales forecast for Bag-in-Tube through 2029?

What was last 7-year market CAGR for the sales of Bag-in-Tube?

Who are the key manufacturing companies for Bag-in-Tube?

