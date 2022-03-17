Pinnacle Holding Company Ranks No. 121 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Pinnacle Holding Company [Pinnacle] is No. 121 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

"It's an honor, once again, to be named to an Inc. list," says CEO and Co-Founder, Gregg Kidd. "The past couple of years have been challenging for most businesses across the country. To be recognized as the region's fastest-growing during the turmoil is a testament to our successful business model and culture. We plan to continue our growth pattern over the next few years while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region's economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/regionals/northeast starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Pinnacle Holding Company

For over 25 years, Pinnacle Holding Company and its subsidiaries have provided all-inclusive solutions to meet the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and other organizations in New York and beyond. Pinnacle's suite of companies includes Pinnacle Investments, an independent broker-dealer; Pinnacle Capital Management, a money management firm; Confidential Planning, a 401(k) and 403(b) provider; and Pinnacle Employee Services, a professional employer organization. From wealth management to human resources management, no other firm has the resources or provides the one-on-one connection that our advisors and consultants deliver. The Pinnacle Holding Company oversees more than $2 Billion in client assets. To learn more about Pinnacle, please visit Pinnacle-LLC.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit Inc.com.

