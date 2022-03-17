Pharmaceutical Filtration Market worth $29.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product (Membrane, Depth filter), Systems (Single-use, Assemblies), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (API, Vaccine, Media), Scale of Operation (Manufacturing, Pilot, R&D) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2027 from USD 10.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on

"Pharmaceutical Filtration Market"

514 – Tables

50 – Figures

417 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209343847

The Growth in the pharmaceutical filtration market can be attributed to factors such as the growing biopharmaceutical industry, rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, an increasing adoption of single-use technologies, a rising number of new product launches by leading market players, increasing purity requirements in end user segments, and increasing advances in nanofiber technology. On the other hand, membrane fouling and the high capital investment required to set up new production facilities are expected to hinder market growth.

The filters segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the Pharmaceutical filtration market in 2021.

Based on products, the market is segmented into major three segments, namely, filters, systems, and other products. The filter market is further segmented into membrane filters, depth filters, and other filters, such as prefilters, bag filters, and magnetic filters. The systems market is further segmented into single-use systems and reusable systems. In 2021 the filters segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the wide use of different types of membrane filters and depth filters for various filtration applications in the pharmaceutical industry, increased filtration requirements among the biopharmaceutical industry, and the higher frequency of purchase of these filters compared to systems and other filtration products.

The Microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the process segment in the Pharmaceutical filtration market in 2021.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The other techniques segment includes reverse osmosis and ion exchange. The microfiltration techniques accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2021, and this can be primarily attributed to the advantages of microfiltration over other techniques due to the requirement of low operating pressure, lesser energy consumption, ease of use, cost-effectiveness, the requirement of limited manual actions, elimination of energy-consuming phase, such as evaporation technique.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209343847

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the Pharmaceutical filtration market in 2021.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the rising incidence rate of viral diseases, the need to maintain a clean manufacturing environment because of strict regulatory rules, the rapid expansion of generics production, advancements in nanofiber technologies, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, and the growth of the biotechnology industry in developing countries.

Key players in the Pharmaceutical filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=209343847

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/depth-filtration-market-143876285.html

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-255408031.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pharmaceutical-filtration-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pharmaceutical-filtration.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets