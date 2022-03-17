ñol

K-12 Online Education Market in China to grow by USD 18.93 billion | Technavio

by PRNewswire
March 17, 2022 11:30 AM | 13 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "K-12 Online Education Market in China by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 14.88% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.1815.45% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services) and end-user (institutional learners and individual learners).

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

The K-12 online education market in China covers the following areas:

K-12 Online Education Market In China Sizing
K-12 Online Education Market In China Forecast
K-12 Online Education Market In China Analysis

Vendor Insights 

The K-12 online education market in China is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing campaigns and product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
  • Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning
  • China Online Education Group
  • ChinaEDU Corp.
  • EIC Education
  • iTutorGroup Ltd.
  • Kaplan Inc.
  • New Oriental Education and Technology
  • TAL Education Group
  • Xueda Education

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report. 

 Key Segment Analysis

The K-12 online education market share growth in China by the online schools segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for online schools in China owing to their flexibility and convenience compared with brick-and-mortar schools will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. 

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The increased adoption of online test preparation courses is driving the K-12 online education market growth in China. These tests are prerequisites for admission in China's regular higher education institutes. Chinese households are spending significantly on children's education, which has led to an upsurge in the number of private institutions. Parents are inclined to enroll their children in such programs to enhance their academic performance further.

The skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students are challenging the K-12 online education market growth in China. The classes are arranged in a way that one teacher lectures a virtual class consisting of numerous students. Therefore, there are lesser opportunities for one-to-one interaction in an online learning environment. Hence, students prefer conventional school settings to interact with other students and teachers.

Download Free Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the K-12 online education market in China. 

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.  

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

K-12 Online Education Market Scope in China

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.88

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning, China Online Education Group, ChinaEDU Corp., EIC Education, iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1     Market Overview            

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Education services

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Operations

                              2.2.3    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.4    Support activities

                              2.2.5    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)                                                                                     

                              Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by  Product

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 20:  Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product    

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

               5.3 Online schools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                              Exhibit 22:  Online schools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 23:  Online schools- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Language learning courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                              Exhibit 24:  Language learning courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Language learning courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Test preparation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 26: Test preparation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27: Test preparation services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Market opportunity by Product     

                              Exhibit 28:   Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user                            

               6.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 29:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by End-user   

                              Exhibit 30:  Comparison by End-user

               6.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 31: Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32: Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                              Exhibit 33: Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 34: Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5 Market opportunity by End-user   

                              Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market Driver       

                              8.1.1    Increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China

                              8.1.2    Improved accessibility to quality education

                              8.1.3    Outbreak of COVID-19 increased the demand for online education in china

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students

                              8.2.2    Availability of low-priced and open educational resources

                              8.2.3    Rising number of unorganized private tutors

                              Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Growing customization of online education services

                              8.3.2    Increasing use of cloud computing in K-12 online education system

                              8.3.3    Growing adoption of blended learning

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 40:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.   

                              Exhibit 43:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 44:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 45:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 46:  Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.4 Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning      

                              Exhibit 47:  Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning - Overview

                              Exhibit 48:  Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning - Product and service

                              Exhibit 49:  Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning - Key offerings

               10.5 China Online Education Group     

                              Exhibit 50:  China Online Education Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  China Online Education Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  China Online Education Group - Key offerings

               10.6 ChinaEDU Corp. 

                              Exhibit 53:  ChinaEDU Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  ChinaEDU Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 55:  ChinaEDU Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 56:  ChinaEDU Corp. - Segment focus

               10.7 EIC Education     

                              Exhibit 57:  EIC Education - Overview

                              Exhibit 58:  EIC Education - Product and service

                              Exhibit 59:  EIC Education - Key offerings

               10.8 iTutorGroup Ltd.

                              Exhibit 60:  iTutorGroup Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  iTutorGroup Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 62:  iTutorGroup Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.9 Kaplan Inc.          

                              Exhibit 63:  Kaplan Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 64:  Kaplan Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 65:  Kaplan Inc. - Key offerings

               10.10 New Oriental Education and Technology             

                              Exhibit 66:  New Oriental Education and Technology - Overview

                              Exhibit 67:  New Oriental Education and Technology - Business segments

                              Exhibit 68:  New Oriental Education and Technology - Key News

                              Exhibit 69:  New Oriental Education and Technology - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 70:  New Oriental Education and Technology - Segment focus

               10.11 TAL Education Group    

                              Exhibit 71:  TAL Education Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  TAL Education Group - Business segments

                              Exhibit 73:  TAL Education Group - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 74:  TAL Education Group - Segment focus

               10.12 Xueda Education            

                              Exhibit 75:  Xueda Education - Overview

                              Exhibit 76:  Xueda Education - Business segments

                              Exhibit 77:  Xueda Education - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 78:  Xueda Education - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 82: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-online-education-market-in-china-to-grow-by-usd-18-93-billion--technavio-301504232.html

SOURCE Technavio

