K-12 Online Education Market in China to grow by USD 18.93 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "K-12 Online Education Market in China by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 14.88% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.1815.45% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (online schools, language learning courses, and test preparation services) and end-user (institutional learners and individual learners).

The K-12 online education market in China covers the following areas:

K-12 Online Education Market In China Sizing

K-12 Online Education Market In China Forecast

K-12 Online Education Market In China Analysis

Vendor Insights

The K-12 online education market in China is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing campaigns and product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning

China Online Education Group

ChinaEDU Corp.

EIC Education

iTutorGroup Ltd.

Kaplan Inc.

New Oriental Education and Technology

TAL Education Group

Xueda Education

Key Segment Analysis

The K-12 online education market share growth in China by the online schools segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for online schools in China owing to their flexibility and convenience compared with brick-and-mortar schools will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased adoption of online test preparation courses is driving the K-12 online education market growth in China. These tests are prerequisites for admission in China's regular higher education institutes. Chinese households are spending significantly on children's education, which has led to an upsurge in the number of private institutions. Parents are inclined to enroll their children in such programs to enhance their academic performance further.

The skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students are challenging the K-12 online education market growth in China. The classes are arranged in a way that one teacher lectures a virtual class consisting of numerous students. Therefore, there are lesser opportunities for one-to-one interaction in an online learning environment. Hence, students prefer conventional school settings to interact with other students and teachers.

K-12 Online Education Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.88 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning, China Online Education Group, ChinaEDU Corp., EIC Education, iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

