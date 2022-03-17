ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REGINA WELCOMES CHRIS LANE AS ITS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

REGINA, SK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Economic Development Regina is pleased to welcome Chris Lane as its new President and CEO. Lane brings a wealth of leadership experience, passion for community, and contagious energy to the position.
Lane believes in the potential of Regina's future and is looking forward to helping elevate our city. "There's so much momentum building around Regina and the opportunities here," says incoming President & CEO Chris Lane. "We're talking about transformational economic growth. It's an exciting time and space, and I'm energized for EDR to play an increasing leadership role in making it a reality."
"The recruitment process for this position was diligent and intentional. We were looking for a leader who can capitalize on the genuine excitement and momentum that is building for the Regina region" said Tina Svedahl, Vice Chair of EDR's Board of Directors. "Chris is the perfect person for this role, and we are eager to see what he does as our new President and CEO."
Lane's appointment comes after an extensive search by EDR's Board of Directors, which began in the fall of 2021. His nearly six-year experience and success with the Canadian Western Agribition combined with his 15-years' experience in local and national news media, will help to amplify and tell stories that empower the Greater Regina Area. Lane's start at EDR is April 25, 2022.
About Economic Development Regina
EDR is the lead agency for economic development and tourism marketing for the Greater Regina Area. We are a not-for-profit public-private partnership and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, with the City of Regina as its sole shareholder. EDR has a special role as a strategist and activator in our community. We connect people with opportunity – enhancing quality of life and prosperity for citizens.
