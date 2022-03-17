Eight More Businesses Offer Customers the Option To Pay With Centric Cryptocurrency

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Foundation announced another eight new businesses now offer customers the option to pay with Centric. The new businesses accepting Centric include a UK restaurant with two locations, a digital marketing agency, and several ecommerce websites. Some of the vendors offer discounts to customers paying with Centric Swap (CNS).

Centric COO Tommy Butcher said, "As Centric continues to expand its reach, we are pleased to welcome a new group of businesses to the Centric community, including a marketing agency, restaurants, and several online retailers."

Butcher added, "As we head toward the end of the first quarter of 2022, we've more than doubled the number of retailers added to the network last quarter."

Here are the newest additions to the list of businesses accepting Centric payments:



Storia Restaurants—Independently owned Storia Restaurants operate in two UK locations, Tring and Radlett. Storia's website states, "We are not part of any large corporate group and the personal touch is key to everything we do." Offering beautiful interiors and al fresco garden dining, Storia accepts CNS and CNR payments at both locations.

Alas Sportswear—A small company based in Stockholm, Sweden , Alas Sportswear offers artist-designed cycling wear. Their high-quality, long-lasting collections are limited to a set number of pieces, and they strive to make items with a low impact on the environment. Alas Sportswear accepts CNS on their ecommerce website.

Le-Ad Eco—Operating from Madrid, Spain, Le-Ad Eco is a digital marketing agency with a focus on ethical practices. Their website states, "We do marketing in a transparent and sustainable way for fully conscious and honest companies." Le-Ad Eco's services include search engine optimization, search engine marketing, inbound marketing, and web development. Le-Ad Eco offers a 40% discount on first payments made using CNS.

GoPure—Based in The Netherlands, GoPure sells ethnobotanical and natural products, sourced from carefully selected suppliers on three continents. Their flagship product is kratom, a 100% renewable natural resource that is sustainably and organically grown. GoPure accepts CNS on their ecommerce website.

Mascarillas Antivirales—Málaga, Spain-based Mascarillas Antivirales is an official online distributor of HeiQ Medica masks, offering several single-use and reusable high-filtration hygienic options. Their masks use HeiQ's Viroblock technology, which the company says has proven effective against COVID-19. Mascarillas Antivirales offers a 25% discount to customers paying with CNS.

Crypto & Proud—Crypto & Proud is a US-based "crypto lifestyle store" supplying the global crypto community with 1000+ products including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, phone cases, and mugs. They offer a 10% discount to customers who use CNS to purchase their crypto swag.

Flyy High—Florida-based Flyy High is a t-shirt brand and NFT seller. Flyy High's Kofi Smith states, "A percentage of NFT and shirt sales from our Black History collection go directly to our featured charity." Flyy High offers a 5% discount on orders placed with CNS.

Poisonous Pinups—Poisonous Pinups is a media, collectible, and NFT company based in New Jersey. Focusing on horror, cosplay, and alternative genres, their ecommerce website showcases their digital magazine, calendars, clothing, and NFTs. Customers can shop at Poisonous Pinups with CNS.

To find websites for each of the Centric-accepting companies above, please visit the related blog post on the Centric.com website.

Learn more about Centric — https://www.centric.com

Read Centric's Whitepaper — https://www.centric.com/whitepaper

To stay in the loop on all the latest developments with Centric, readers can follow Centric on Twitter and join the announcement channel on Telegram.

