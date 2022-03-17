New Subscription Plans: Same Advanced Photogrammetry, Even Better Value

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mapware, Inc. (mapware.ai), the professional's choice for creating high-fidelity, fully navigable 3D models from drone/UAV photos, has announced the immediate availability of three new subscription options for the Mapware photogrammetry platform.

Plans that Fit Your Needs

Mapware's new subscription plans include two self-service options, plus a custom plan that we can optimize for any organization and use case.



Solo — The "Solo" plan is ideal for individual users. With the Solo plan, you can process up to 25,000 images per month and use up to 5 TB of cloud storage. Solo is just $99 /month when paid annually.

/month when paid annually. Squad — The "Squad" plan is ideal for teams of 2 to 10. With the Squad plan, your team can process up to 50,000 images per month and use up to 10 TB of storage. Squad is just $199 /month when paid annually.

/month when paid annually. Fleet — The "Fleet" plan is a custom plan designed for organizations with business-critical, high-volume applications. Under this tier, Mapware also offers custom integrations, deployments, AI/ML development, field services, and more. To build your plan, start by contacting Mapware at info@mapware.ai

These new subscription plans complement Mapware's existing Pay-As-You-Go plan, which remains 2¢ per megapixel and is ideal for customers with occasional or less-predictable volume.

All plans support the complete suite of Mapware features, including:

Unlimited projects

Unlimited images per model

Unlimited ground control points (GCPs)

Cloud storage

Fast, GPU-powered processing

Access from any number of devices, desktop or mobile

Measurement tools

Unlimited uploads and downloads

"We've really been pleased with the response to our innovative Pay-As-You-Go plan", said Mapware CEO Joe Sullivan. "What we've learned since its introduction is that some organizations prefer budgeting-friendly monthly subscriptions. We're also excited to expand our offerings with a custom 'Fleet' plan that can include services as well as software. We believe that our new hybrid pricing model best supports our mission to offer the power of Mapware's proven geospatial intelligence platform to everyone from one-person teams to our largest customers."

Customers can see complete plan details and start their free, 15-day trial of Mapware at: https://mapware.ai/pricing

About Mapware, Inc.

Mapware is a U.S.-based SaaS platform designed to make advanced geospatial intelligence available to everyone. With Mapware, anyone can turn drone photographs into rich, immersive 3D and 2D virtual environments. Mapware makes it easy to explore, understand, and share these detailed "digital twins" of the physical world. It combines advanced algorithms with a simple, easy-to-use interface to provide an intuitive and powerful photogrammetry system.

Mapware's GPU-accelerated cloud processing platform makes it an ideal solution for time-critical, resource-intensive projects. Mapware's extensible geospatial intelligence capabilities enable users to better understand the world around them and act decisively within it.

