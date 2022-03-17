Premier Care Dental Management Offers Comprehensive Spectrum of Dental Services

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --New York-based, Premier Care Dental Management, the premier DSO (Dental Service Organization) in the Northeast Area, approaching 100 practices across five states, now offers 7 divisions of dental services and specialties. The organization provides patients with a comprehensive spectrum of dental services including general dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and most recently TMJ and facial pain management services.

Practices that are part of Premier Care Dental Management not only receive support services, but now with a wide range of dental specialists part of the organization, doctors within the organization are easily able to refer complex and advanced cases throughout the network.

The DSO manages general dental offices affiliated with large multi-location practices, including Dental365 (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) and Beacon Dental Health (Massachusetts and Rhode Island). Support services are also provided to Leading Edge Oral Surgery with twelve locations throughout the New York Metropolitan Area and over a dozen additional specialty offices.

"Since our first specialty practice partnered with us just three years ago, our specialty divisions have grown tremendously. Premier Care Dental Management is unlike any other DSO in the market," says Dr. Scott Asnis, Founder and CEO of Premier Care Dental Management, "We are uniquely positioned in that we are led by practicing dentists and specialists who understand the nuances of managing successful practices in the distinct ways only doctors understand."

The company's rapid growth has led the DSO to be named as one of the fastest growing private companies in New York (ranked #20 in 2020) and the Northeast Area (ranked #89 in 2022) by Crains and Inc 5000.

Premier Care Dental Management provides support services to general and dental specialty offices. Practices that have partnered with the DSO receive full management support, including but not limited to operations, human resources, marketing, insurance negotiations, billing, collections, IT, and facilities and maintenance support. In addition to dentist-led structure, Premier Care Dental Management provides unique benefits to doctors including a dedicated University concept where dentists and specialists within the organization have access to continuing education to stay current on the latest in dentistry and a Consultation Review Board to facilitate best-care outcomes for patients.

