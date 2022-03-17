Firm Capital Property Trust Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Robert McKee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust") FCD and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Firm Capital Property Trust is a Canadian REIT focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders through capital preservation and disciplined investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing real estate currently valued at $563 Million, consisting of 4.1 million square feet GLA of industrial and retail space, 599 multi-family residential units, and 423 manufactured housing community units. The portfolio is predominantly co-owned with management & experienced industry professionals and offers investors the opportunity to achieve stable distributable income as well as profit from ongoing value creation through organic portfolio growth and the tax efficient structure.
Date: Thursday March 17, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
