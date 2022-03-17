Government of Canada invests in programming at the Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg

In celebration of the Month of La Francophonie, the Government of Canada extends support to Manitoba's Festival du Voyageurontacts

WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, in celebration of the Month of La Francophonie, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, along with the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface–Saint Vital), announced funding for the Festival du Voyageur, the largest Francophone event in Western Canada.

The Government of Canada's investment of $107,500 will build on the Festival's vision to share and celebrate the culture and historical significance of the Métis in Manitoba. In partnership with the Union nationale métisse Saint-Joseph du Manitoba, the Festival du Voyageur will continue to highlight Métis culture in a Francophone environment during their annual festival and throughout the year with traditional workshops, panel discussions and special events at Fort Gibraltar.

In 2019, Canadian Heritage provided $94,750 in funding over two years for the first phase of the project that included establishing partnerships with First Nations and Métis individuals and groups and seeking recommendations on developing appropriate heritage and cultural programming reflective of the perspectives of Indigenous Peoples.

This renewed funding (2021–2023) is provided through the Cooperation with the Community Sector sub-component of the Development of Official Language Communities Program.

Quotes

"As Canadians, our official languages are an integral part of our identity and our communities, whether it is the Acadian community in the Maritimes or the Métis community in the Prairies. Building on the Festival's vision, today's announcement will help promote and celebrate the traditions, heritage and culture of Manitoba's Francophone Métis community while supporting the strong institutions they have built."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Festival du Voyageur has been celebrating French Canadian culture for over 50 years, and as a proud Métis Franco-Manitoban, I am delighted to see that the funding announced today will build on their progress of incorporating Indigenous culture and traditions in a purposeful way. In Manitoba, Francophone heritage is strongly tied to Métis heritage—like the traditional sash, it is woven into our identity."

—The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface–Saint Vital)

"The Festival du Voyageur is very proud to work with the Union nationale métisse Saint-Joseph du Manitoba and other community partners to promote Métis traditions, heritage and culture in French. With the support of the Government of Canada, we are able to further amplify the voice of Manitoba's Francophone Métis community and build connections with the Indigenous community. Our winter festival and Fort Gibraltar create a year round space for projects promoting Métis and First Nations, such as our 'Minut Michif' video capsules, our new gathering place called the 'feu d'infinité,' programming by Métis artists, our traditional 'Fayt a la min' workshops, beading circles, training for our staff, historical interpretation from a Métis perspective, and many others."

—Darrel Nadeau, Executive Director, Festival du Voyageur

Quick Facts

Since 1970, the Festival du Voyageur has been hosting the largest winter festival in Western Canada and celebrating French Canadian culture.

and celebrating French Canadian culture. The Festival du Voyageur continues to educate and train interpreters and staff on Métis heritage and culture in a Francophone environment to highlight the Francophone Métis perspective and to better promote Métis heritage and culture to the Francophone and Anglophone public.

The Development of Official-Language Communities Program enhances the vitality of Canada's English- and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development.

English- and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development. The Cooperation with the Community Sector sub-component supports the engagement of community organizations and builds their capacity to act to achieve measurable gains in terms of community vitality, while encouraging innovation and excellence. This sub-component received additional funding under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023.

Associated Links

