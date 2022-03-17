Woodchuck Hard Cider Introduces Brunch Box

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodchuck Hard Cider, the brand that started the American cider revolution in 1991, is pleased to announce the arrival of its Brunch Box. The Brunch Box variety pack features four innovative ciders: existing core Woodchuck styles Pearsecco, Mimosa, along with the addition of two new innovations, Paloma and Bellini. All ciders are 12oz cans, 3 cans of each style per 12-pack, 5.5% alc.vol., apart from Pearsecco, a bubbly dry cider, at 6.1% alc./vol. The Brunch Box will be available year-round, with a a PTC range of $17.99 – 18.99.

"Woodchuck's Brunch Box continues to evolve our lineup of innovative award-winning ciders and delivers exciting new ciders, not only will cider fans enjoy this great pack, but this variety will also draw in new drinkers as we capture inspiration from classic brunch style cocktails," says Bridget Blacklock, Chief Commercial Officer, Vermont Cider Company. "We are excited that Brunch Box will be a year-round offering and look forward to launching it this Spring."

Brunch Box features the ultimate brunch medley of deliciousness showcasing Pearsecco, inspired by sparkling wines, this dry pear cider is full of bubbles with a clean, crisp finish. With Mimosas being one of the most popular drinks enjoyed at brunch, Woodchuck's version is inspired by the classic morning beverage, this cider is bursting with orange zest and citrus notes. Rounding out the ciders featured in Brunch Box are two new innovations Paloma, a vibrant, grapefruit cocktail inspired semi-dry cider with notes of grapefruit, lime, and tequila, and Bellini, a peach cocktail inspired semi-sweet cider bursting with peach piquancy.

Woodchuck has already started shipping Brunch Box to select states and will roll out the variety pack to most states ahead of Spring. In addition. Brunch Box will be sold via Woodchuck.com's direct to consumer platform, for a great alternative when consumers can't find it locally.

