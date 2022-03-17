Revel Communities Announces Opening of Revel Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Company, offering a portfolio of dynamic independent living communities with best-in-class amenities and services, today announced the grand opening of Revel Folsom, located a half-hour outside of Sacramento, as the senior living brand continues to expand in the western U.S.

Revel Folsom, the latest addition to the stand-out independent living brand, provides residents with an abundance of unique amenities and services that illustrate Revel's commitment to holistic wellness, curiosity, and life-long independence. Such amenities include a chef-driven dining experience at Asian-fusion restaurant, Sora, which features made-to-order dishes. While independent and senior living communities are not known for creative and inspired dining options, Sora further illustrates the Revel brand's goal to bring culture, diversity, and innovation to all its communities. In addition, Revel Folsom is home to two other restaurants: Ovation, offering modern American dishes and The Social Club, with spirited drinks and wood-fired pizzas. The community also features an on-site market, Sundries, which gives residents access to locally sourced goods and other grocery essentials, allowing them the opportunity to run hassle-free errands inside of the community.

"Revel Folsom marks another point in our brand's strategic expansion across the western U.S.," said Danette Opaczewski, Chief Operating Officer, Revel Communities. "Our goal is to provide a communal living experience, where seniors take care of one another, live well and feel empowered as they age, and we are proud to bring this unique living experience to our residents. With inspired dining outlets and endless on-property amenities that make living easy and fun, our communities continue to expand on the ethos that age is simply a number."

Boasting views of the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, Revel Folsom is just a short drive from both Lake Natomas and Lake Folsom. The community's additional amenities include a heated, saltwater indoor pool perfect for swimming laps or taking a relaxing soak and a private grove of towering oaks that provide an idyllic backdrop for an afternoon stroll. Revel Folsom also has community gardens that add yet another outdoor, green space where residents can connect, clear their minds, and take in the natural beauty of the area.

A trailblazer in senior living, Revel also offers its unique Revel Seasonal Residences (RSR) program. This first-of-its-kind program introduces a new wave of flexibility and adventure by offering people the opportunity for a three- or six-month stay at any Revel location. By providing individuals with a change of scenery while retaining all of the world-class services, dining experiences and amenities they can expect with the Revel brand, the RSR program gives seniors a fun way to gain new friends, make new memories and explore the world around them.

Revel Folsom is located at 2075 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630.

For more information on Revel Folsom, visit http://www.revelfolsom.com.

To explore Revel's variety of residential destinations, visit http://www.revelcommunities.com.

About Revel Communities

Revel Communities, a division of fully integrated investment firm The Wolff Company, is a portfolio of vibrant independent living communities with best-in-class amenities and services. Revel's growing portfolio spans across the Western U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. As part of The Wolff Company, who holds more than 70 years of real estate experience combined with deep expertise in hospitality, Revel creates communities that keep residents connected, engaged and curious through transformative experiences for residents and team members. Offering wellness-centered lifestyles and residences for lease, Revel communities aim to support residents' life choices, focus on well-being, foster genuine connections and celebrate their independence. For more information, visit http://www.revelcommunities.com.

About The Wolff Company

The Wolff Company is an integrated real estate investment firm focused on the mission-driven development and management of rental communities across North America. Wolff combines a discretionary private equity platform with an integrated, in-house development team and a newly formed resident experience company. The Wolff Company focuses on improving the lives of its residents by fundamentally redefining the residential rental experience, while delivering outsized investment returns. Since 1949, The Wolff Company has promoted a "people first" culture that encourages relentless innovation, steadfast execution, faithful stewardship and continuous learning. For more information, visit http://www.awolff.com.

