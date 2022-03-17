Corista Expands Digital Pathology Functionality to Research and Education Applications

CONCORD, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an innovator in digital pathology, Corista has designed its DP3 platform to solve today's complex, image-driven healthcare challenges. Corista recently released two new modules that provide greater functionality for research and education professionals.

Corista's new Research and Education Modules are scalable and customizable to meet the specific needs of each organization, and both can be utilized either as standalone applications or in tandem with other modules.

"Education and research are fundamental to physicians and scientists across markets, from medical centers to life sciences, and are particularly acute given the digitization of the industry", said Corista Founder and CEO, Elizabeth Wingard. "Within each of these new modules DP3 provides broad capabilities and a rich collaborative environment to support the practice areas."

DP3 Research Module

For research and project-based workflows, DP3's new Research Module enables cases and images to be assigned across multiple projects. Each project can be associated with customizable reporting templates to ensure consistency of data collection and review. Case, patient, and specimen data can also be customized with dynamic data fields specific to each project. The Research Module also provides for role-based capabilities per project.

DP3 Education Module

DP3's new Education Module provides access to cases and images for courses, lesson plans and slide sets for students of pathology. Instructors can include questions within the slide sets for testing, direct learning and for discussion. Students can be enrolled to complete a lesson during a specified timeframe or on their own schedule. The role definitions are assigned on a per-course basis, meaning a user can participate as an instructor in one course and a student in another.

These two new applications join DP3's core Clinical Module which offers a robust set of image management capabilities.

The Research and Education modules are new complements to the current modules for:



Analytics: Integrations with leading quantitative image analytics provides results without ever leaving the platform.

Conference: Facilitate the multi-disciplinary review of cases by organization, facility, or subspeciality.

Reports: Gain insights into QA case review activity as well as a summary of consult reports.

About Corista

Corista delivers the industry's most extensive array of workflow, analytical and collaborative tools for pathology. Medical centers can seamlessly integrate with LIS/EHRs in a unified digital environment of whole-slide, gross and static pathology images. Physicians have 21st-century tools to collaborate, communicate, teach, and report with access to 'best of breed' image analytics. Specialists can receive digital consults from remote physicians and patients from across the globe, and investigator-initiated researchers have a research and development platform to develop and apply their algorithms. Corista provides for a new level of interoperability for pathology, integrating whole slide image scanning systems, image analytics and LIS/EHR platforms with a rich, collaborative environment for physicians, patients, biotech and pharmaceutical scientists. This is Integrated Pathology™ only from Corista. For more information, visit https://corista.com/.

