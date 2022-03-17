Educational Media Foundation announces Todd Woods as chief legal officer of growing faith-based organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational Media Foundation (EMF) – parent company of K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks – announces Todd Woods as its chief legal officer.
Woods comes to EMF after serving as Nissan North America, Inc.'s vice president, general counsel and secretary and Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s senior vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary.
"It's a time of exciting and positive change for EMF as it relocates from California to the Nashville area, plus as it expands new distribution platforms to include podcasts, film, books and more," Woods said. "I believe my experience with global corporations that also expanded their scope has prepared me to benefit EMF."
In addition to owning and operating more than 1,000 radio signals through the Nos. 1 and 2 contemporary Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1), Educational Media Foundation is the parent company of the AccessMore podcast platform, WTA Media, K-LOVE Films and K-LOVE Books (an imprint of EMF Publishing).
"In Todd Woods, EMF gains a senior colleague who shares our faith and mission, understands the needs of a growing family of companies and is deeply experienced in helping teams navigate transition and compliance," said EMF CEO Bill Reeves. "We are blessed to have him."
Woods earned his undergraduate degrees and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi as well as a Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.
Following a career in private practice, Woods worked with both Lowe's and Nissan where he developed and implemented numerous legal and compliance initiatives to support employees and organizations in transition.
"I plan to create consistent systems and enhance compliance practices to help guide the organization through this season of growth and change," Woods said.
EMF HISTORY
Educational Media Foundation began as a single, nonprofit radio station in 1982 and is now the parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 – the nation's largest Christian music radio networks. Broadcasting on more than 1,000 signals across all 50 states to 18 million listeners weekly, EMF is also among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies, currently steaming in 189 countries. In recent years, EMF has expanded to include WTA Media (faith-based films and publishing), AccessMore (podcasting launched in 2021), K-LOVE On Demand (video streaming) and more. The ministry continues to grow with the mission of creating compelling media that inspires and encourage audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. Now entering its 40th year, EMF employs nearly 500 team members and is transitioning its headquarters from Northern California to the Nashville area – the heart of the Christian entertainment industry.
Media Contact
Michael Conrad, 130 Agency, +1 (214) 616-0320, michael@130a.com
SOURCE Educational Media Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.