LYNX AIR ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION FROM TORONTO REGION

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air, Canada's new ultra-affordable airline, has today announced a major expansion out of the Toronto region, adding four new destinations and five new routes to its network, as it continues its mission to make air travel affordable for all. Canadians living in the Toronto region will have access to Lynx flights out of both Toronto Pearson Airport (Toronto Pearson) and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton Airport), with six (6) destinations across the country to choose from: Halifax, St. John's, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

To celebrate this significant commitment by Lynx to the Toronto region, the airline has launched a competition to win a free weekend getaway from Toronto to Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton or Vancouver. Each weekend getaway package includes two return Lynx flights, flying on the airline's brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, and a two-night hotel stay at one of the four destinations. For full contest details and to sign up, visit Lynx Air on Facebook or Instagram. The contest closes at 20:00 MST on March 20.

Today's announcement includes the following new Lynx routes:

Toronto Pearson - Halifax : Three flights per week, commencing June 30, 2022 , and increasing to five per week from July 30, 2022 .

: Three flights per week, commencing , and increasing to five per week from . Toronto Pearson - St. John's : Two flights per week, commencing June 28, 2022 , and increasing to seven flights per week from July 28, 2022 .

: Two flights per week, commencing , and increasing to seven flights per week from . Toronto Pearson - Edmonton : Seven flights per week, commencing July 28, 2022 .

: Seven flights per week, commencing . Hamilton - Calgary : Two flights per week, commencing June 29, 2022 , and increasing to four flights per week from July 29, 2022 .

- : Two flights per week, commencing , and increasing to four flights per week from . Hamilton – Halifax : Two flights per week, commencing June 29, 2022 .

Lynx will also be increasing its frequencies between Toronto Pearson and Calgary from seven flights per week to twelve flights per week from June 28, 2022.

"We are excited to be announcing this major expansion of our network, providing Toronto residents with more choice and competition as they seek to reconnect with loved ones and to rediscover this beautiful country. By the end of July, we will be flying 92 flights per week in and out of the Toronto area, which is more than 17,000 seats per week," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "In keeping with our commitment to making air travel accessible to all, we are pleased to be offering travelers the opportunity to win a free weekend getaway to experience one of four great destinations on our network."

"Lynx Air is providing more options for those travelling to other parts of Canada, while also giving visitors to Pearson greater opportunities to explore Ontario," said Stephan Rouleau, Director of Airside Ground Operations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "This expansion announcement from Lynx Air is welcome news as travel restrictions continue to ease and interest in air travel on the part of the public continues to rise."

"We are excited to see Lynx Air expand its network and destination list to bring more choice and ultra-low airfares to the city and its neighbouring communities. We look forward to watching this new airport-airline partnership between Hamilton International and Lynx Air take off at a time when Canadians are looking to make up for lost time with friends and family," said Cathie Puckering, Vice President and Head, Canadian Network, Vantage Airport Group and President and CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit Lynxair.com or find us on social media @Lynx_Air.

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircrafts are serviced by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offer advanced aerodynamics, highly efficient engines and upgrades to the airframe and flight systems. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

SOURCE Lynx Air