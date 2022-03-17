Lock Grades - What They Mean For You - Quickly Locksmith Miami

MIAMI, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to your home security, you want to know that you have the best protection that you need. To help you understand and achieve this, locks come with grades so you can see how much protection they provide.

American National Standards Institute. (ANSI)

The ANSI test locks and puts them into three separate grades. Grade 1 is the highest level and grade 3 is the lowest. To work out which grade a lock falls into the ASNI measures lock cycles, strikes, and weight.

Lock Cycles.

To test the lock cycles the ANSI must turn the handle on the lock to completely retract the latch, then let it relatch. The lowest number of cycles a lock can hit to make a grade is 200,000 lock cycles.

This tests the durability of the lock and measures its ease of use over time.

Weight Test.

The weight test is also known as the strength test or stress testing. This is where lab workers actively abuse the locks to see how much pressure they can take.

By putting hundreds of pounds of pressure on the lever of the door, they see how much the lock can take before it breaks. A lock needs to take at least 150 pounds of weight to get a grade on the ANSI test. If it doesn't meet that basic requirement, it doesn't get a grade.

Strike Test.

The strike test is where they check to see if a lock can be forced. The ANSI group will attempt ot break the lock through similar methods of forced entry.

If a lock breaks on the first attempt of making a forced entry it is not going to make a grade. However, it only needs to survive 2 attempts to make a grade 3 pass. On the other hand, it would need to survive 6 such attempts to get the highest grade.

Other Tests.

Other ANSI tests include checking the finish, checking the materials are strong enough to withstand probing, and operational tests.

All the above tests collectively ensure that a lock is going to do its job and keep your property secure.

Grade 1.

The highest level grade you can get on your locks is a grade 1 pass. It is top-of-the-line stuff. While they are normally reserved for commercial properties, we are seeing more and more residential properties switch to grade 1 locking systems. Many popular smart locks are grade 1 certified.

To be a grade 1 lock, the lock must be able to endure:



800,000 lock cycles.

360 Pound weight test.

6 Door strikes.

The deadbolt on a grade 1 should be able to handle:



250,000 lock cycles.

10 Door strikes.

Because of the quality of these locks, they are the most expensive on the market. When it comes to locks for your home, you really get what you pay for. The more expensive a lock is, the more secure it is likely to be. Remember, you are paying for the brand and the security, not the parts that went into making the lock.

Grade 2.

A grade 2 lock exceeds requirements for homeowners but is not suitable for most commercial properties. This type of lock has had more intense testing than the grade 3 but isn't as strong as a grade 1.

To pass a grade 2 ANSI test the lock must be able to:



Handle 400,000 lock cycles.

Take a 250 Pound weight test.

Survive 4 door strikes.

The deadbolt on a grade 2 lock should be able to:



Handle 150,000 lock cycles.

Survive 5 door strikes.

This lock is more than suitable for most family homes.

Grade 3.

This lock has the most basic level of security.

Because it is basic protection it is also the least expensive type of lock and the most common lock you will find on homes. While this type of lock will provide basic security to your home it is vulnerable to picking, bumping, and being forced.

To pass a grade 3 ANSI test the lock must be able to:



Handle 200,000 lock cycles.

150 Pound weight test.

2 Door strikes.

A grade 3 deadbolt test needs to:



Handle 100,000 lock cycles.

2 Door strikes.

It is not a recommended lock. If your home is protected by a grade 3 lock, consider upgrading your security or take your lock to a locksmith to add extra features like anti-bump or lock picking prevention measures.

Do You Need a Secure Lock for Your Home?

At Quickly Locksmiths we understand the need for a secure lock on your homes. For friendly expert advice speak to one of our team on (305) 984-9922.

