Texas-based VT Pharma is Developing New Products to Help People Treat Diabetes and Reach Health Goals

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas-based VT Pharma is developing all-new digital and physical products to support the health and wellness of people around the world.
Founded by tech entrepreneurs, Ken Brown and Roy Varghese with medical direction from noted physician and researcher, Dr. Ananda S. Prasad, VT Pharma helps people realize their health goals, regardless of economic status.
Last year, VT Pharma received the 2021 National Award for Best Technology Start Up. This award showcased VT Pharma's drive for innovation and brought national attention to their recent patent for treating diabetes.
According to studies published by the US National Institutes of Health, "diabetes is estimated to contribute to one in nine deaths among adults aged 20-79 years. Prevention of diabetes and its complications is essential, particularly in middle-income countries, where the current impact is estimated to be the largest."
Dr. Prasad's work was recently celebrated by the American College of Physicians - American Society of Internal Medicine and has received commendation by the United States congress. His studies have led to discoveries on how zinc can positively affect macular degeneration, sickle cell disease, Wilson's disease, acute digestive distress, the common cold, and pneumonia.
Dr. Prasad's research on zinc, its benefits, and its effect on the human body have been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals. He refers to zinc as a "miracle element."
The benefits of zinc and the role it plays in the human body include:
- Improved hydration
- Reduction of the duration of the common cold by up to 3 days
- Reduction of the severity of cold and flu symptoms
- Preservation of eyesight by up to 25%
- Reduction of inflammation
- Increased blood flow and lowered blood pressure
- Improved health and appearance of skin
- Faster wound-healing
- Reduction of the effects of age-related diseases
On February 5, 2022, Doctor Prasad passed away at the age of 94.
Using Dr. Prasad's important research, VT Pharma is currently developing all-new products with the purpose of significantly improving the health of millions around the world.
Media Contact
Laura Comstock, CAMP Inspired, 1 651-260-8145, info@campinspired.com
SOURCE VT Pharma
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.