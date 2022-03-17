OSFI launches consultation on pension investment risk management

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) launched an 8-week consultation with the publication of a consultation paper, Pension Investment Risk Management. The paper introduces principles for the management of investment risk that OSFI believes are relevant for federally regulated pension plans. It provides a preview of principles-based expectations that OSFI may consider including in future risk management guidance. These expectations cover four areas: independent risk oversight, risk appetite and risk limits, portfolio and risk reporting and valuation policies and processes.
Through this consultation, OSFI invites federally regulated pension plan administrators and pension industry stakeholders to comment on the proposed regulatory expectations set out in the paper. This input will help to ensure that OSFI's pension investment risk management guidance reflects and accommodates the circumstances of all pension plans, including plans of various sizes, degree of investment sophistication and risk profiles.
Comments and submissions on the consultation paper should be sent to pensions@osfi-bsif.gc.ca by May 13, 2022.
Quote
"Through dialogue with stakeholders, OSFI is enhancing risk management for pension plans. Feedback will help shape future guidance to support effective supervision of federally regulated pension plans, which will contribute to protecting members' pension benefits."
- Ben Gully, Assistant Superintendent, Regulation Sector
Associated Links
About OSFI
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements.
SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.