Hyundai Canada donates $50,000 to Indspire, funding post-secondary bursary to drive Indigenous youth forward

Hyundai Canada donates $50,000 to Indspire's Bursary Program for Indigenous Post-Secondary Students

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada

MARKHAM, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada is proud to announce a $50,000 donation to Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program. The Hyundai Canada Bursary aims to create dedicated opportunities for Indigenous students seeking a post-secondary education and to raise awareness about career opportunities in the automotive sector. The award will be distributed to Indigenous students who are attending post-secondary institutions across Canada such as college, university, technical college or an apprenticeship program, and who are enrolled in business administration and/or automotive programs. While financial need will be the primary consideration for the award, other factors such as community involvement, as well as academic merit and performance will also be determining factors.

Indspire has been named a Top 10 Canadian Impact Charity by Charity Intelligence Canada for five consecutive years. The organization is the largest Indigenous-led and Indigenous-focused national charity in Canada and invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across the country. Indspire will manage and distribute the Hyundai Canada Bursary through its Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships, and Awards program, in which all funds are matched by the Government of Canada.

"Through this donation, we hope to create new and exciting opportunities for Indigenous post-secondary students in the automotive and business administration sectors and to improve their access to the many career paths on offer in these fields," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources at Hyundai Canada. "We are proud and humbled to support Indspire's mission to break down barriers, so Indigenous youth can achieve their highest potential through education."

"The Hyundai Canada Bursary represents a bright new opportunity for Indigenous learners to pursue their dreams of a career in the automotive or business administration fields," says Mike DeGagné, president & CEO of Indspire. "We are very pleased to be working with Hyundai Canada on this important initiative – and, with the creation of this Bursary, to be laying good groundwork for further collaborations which will empower Indigenous learners."

Students can apply for the Hyundai Canada Bursary before the following deadlines: August 1, November 1, and February 1 through https://indspirefunding.ca/hyundai-auto-canada-corp/ . Hyundai Canada remains committed to its vision for 'Progress for Humanity' by partnering with organizations that help build resilient futures for Canada's youth.

