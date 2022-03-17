ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Media Advisory - Government of Canada invests in the skilled trades

by PRNewswire
March 17, 2022 10:30 AM | 2 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, will announce how the Government of Canada is investing in the skilled trades to ensure that Canadians have the training they need to access good, well-paying jobs.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:     

March 18, 2022

TIME:         

10:45 a.m. [AST]

PLACE

Building Trades Advancement College


24 Lakeside Park Drive


Lakeside, NS


B3T 1L1

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting jane.deeks@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:30 ADT on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Instructions:

  • Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
  • Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.
  • Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Accessibility:

The entire building is accessible.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c4600.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Media AdvisoryWorkforce Management/Human ResourcesPress Releases