Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces Leadership Changes: Nicole Buckenmeyer Named President, Officers and Directors Elected

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIDMA -- the premier non-profit organization dedicated specifically to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers, today announced that Nicole Buckenmeyer, Executive Vice President of Zander Insurance Group, has been elected President of The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA).

"My passion really centers around being directly engaged with consumers and helping to make it easy to purchase the life insurance protection they need," said Buckenmeyer. "I've been mentored by some of the brightest and innovative powerhouses in life insurance and hope to pay it forward as I serve my term as the President of LIDMA."

LIDMA is the only association dedicated to supporting direct marketers, insurance companies, financial institutions, technology providers and exam companies active in the direct sale of life insurance products to consumers. LIDMA membership includes many of the industry's leading producers, carriers, business partners, exam companies and direct marketers.

Buckenmeyer has helped protect families with life insurance for more than 25 years working with some of the top Direct Marketers in the industry and brings incredible industry knowledge to our community from her carrier experience. In 2001, Nicole obtained her Chartered Life Underwriter certification through the American College. Nearly seven years ago, Nicole moved from California to Nashville to join Zander Insurance as executive vice president. In this role she helped drive strategic growth while navigating the challenges in the market, which have proven to be a very rewarding experience for her.

Buckenmeyer succeeds Bob Bland, President of LifeQuotes. The LIDMA Board of Directors and its members thank Robert Bland for his many years of service on the Board and his leadership over the past two years as president. Bob is a pioneer in the Direct Marketer segment of the Life insurance industry and has been an influential voice in making the life insurance buying process easier and more accessible.

"I've enjoyed observing him work and hope to make him proud as I take over as president of this amazing organization," Buckenmeyer stated. " We are grateful to Bob and the impact he's had on our industry and community. Also, thanks to our members of the Board of Directors who are cycling off after years of dedication to the organization. A huge thank you to Jennifer Youngs, Mike Goldberg and John Immordino for all their hard work and collaboration over the years."

Officers and Directors Announced

LIDMA also announced the 2022 the Officers and Directors of the Board behind the hard work underway to shape the future of life insurance distribution:

Officers:

President - Nicole Buckenmeyer, CLU, Executive Vice President, Zander Insurance Group

President Elect – Brian Barnes, Senior Director Business Development, Policygenius, Inc.

Vice President – Joe F. Klein, IV, VP Marketing, APPS

Secretary / Treasurer – Jeffrey McCauley, President / COO, Paperless Solutions Group, Inc., an MIB Company

Immediate Past President – R. Jan Pinney, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, Founder / Chairman, Pinney Insurance Center, Inc.

Ex-Officio / Founder - Shervin Eftekhari, President, Zander Insurance Group

Ex-Officio / Founder - Pat Wedeking, Vice President of Business Development, Tellus Brokerage Connections

CEO/Executive Director – Gina Grantham, CAE

Directors:

Chris Campbell, President, COO, eFinancial

Jenny Canas, Vice President of Product, Underwriting and Operations, SelectQuote Insurance Services

Jeremy Hewett, President & COO, AccuQuote

Mark Holweger, President & CEO, Legal and General America

Pete Kalasountas, VP Insurance Marketplace Partnerships, Asurance

Keli Seder, Brokerage Life Sales Director, Mutual of Omaha

Tim Shaheen, Senior Vice President – Life Division, Pacific Life

Andrew Sutton, Strategic Account Executive, ExamOne

Off Board Chairs:

Brian T. Casey, Partner, Locke Lord, LLP

Denis Clifford, Senior Vice President, Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance of MA

Andrew Doerman, Vice President, Digital Distribution & Strategy. Legal & General America

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the primary association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members boost their revenues and reduce costs. For more information, visit https://lidma.clubexpress.com.

