Pet Food Market Size in US to grow by USD 13.13 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Pet Food Market in US by Product, Distribution channel, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.78% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats), distribution channel (offline and online), and type (dog food, cat food, and other small pet food).
Vendor Insights and Scope
The pet food market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic growth (innovation) and inorganic growth (M&A activity) to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Colgate Palmolive Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- JustFoodForDogs LLC
- Manna Pro Products LLC
- Mars Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- J.M. Smucker Co.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Volkman Pet Products
The report also covers the following areas:
Key Segment Analysis
The pet food market share growth in US by the dry pet food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for dry pet food owing to factors such as easy transportation and storage as well as a longer shelf life than wet pet foods.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising awareness of pet nutrition is driving the pet food market growth in US is the. Pet diets must meet the needs of different ages and weights. For example, a puppy's dietary needs in terms of metabolism, immunology, and body composition differ significantly from those of an adult dog. As a result, pet owners are increasingly turning to specialized, functional pet food items.
Stringent regulations are challenging the pet food market growth in the US. Any ingredient to be used in pet foods has to be accepted by the FDA and adopted by the AAFCO, which engage in developing bills and regulations for the pet food market in the US. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulates the pet food market in the US at a federal level. The highly regulated nature of the pet food market in the US involves considerable compliance costs to manufacturers in terms of certification, equipment maintenance, and personnel training expenses.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pet food market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the pet food market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pet food market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet food market vendors in US
Pet Food Market Scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 13.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.78
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Colgate Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., J.M. Smucker Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Volkman Pet Products
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
