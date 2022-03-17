Pet Food Market Size in US to grow by USD 13.13 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Pet Food Market in US by Product, Distribution channel, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.78% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats), distribution channel (offline and online), and type (dog food, cat food, and other small pet food).

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights and Scope

The pet food market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic growth (innovation) and inorganic growth (M&A activity) to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Colgate Palmolive Co.

General Mills Inc .

. JustFoodForDogs LLC

Manna Pro Products LLC

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

J.M. Smucker Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Volkman Pet Products

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Segment Analysis

The pet food market share growth in US by the dry pet food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for dry pet food owing to factors such as easy transportation and storage as well as a longer shelf life than wet pet foods.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising awareness of pet nutrition is driving the pet food market growth in US is the. Pet diets must meet the needs of different ages and weights. For example, a puppy's dietary needs in terms of metabolism, immunology, and body composition differ significantly from those of an adult dog. As a result, pet owners are increasingly turning to specialized, functional pet food items.

Stringent regulations are challenging the pet food market growth in the US. Any ingredient to be used in pet foods has to be accepted by the FDA and adopted by the AAFCO, which engage in developing bills and regulations for the pet food market in the US. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulates the pet food market in the US at a federal level. The highly regulated nature of the pet food market in the US involves considerable compliance costs to manufacturers in terms of certification, equipment maintenance, and personnel training expenses.

Download Free Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the pet food market in US.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet food market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the pet food market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet food market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet food market vendors in US

Related Reports:

Processed Red Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Organic Packaged Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Food Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Colgate Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., J.M. Smucker Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Volkman Pet Products Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Dry pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Wet pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Pet snacks and treats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6.Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Installation sites

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 36: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Comparison by Type

7.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Other small pet food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 45: Customer landscape

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Rising awareness of pet nutrition

9.1.2 Growth of the organized retail sector

9.1.3 New product launches

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Stringent regulations

9.2.2 Increasing instances of pet allergies

9.2.3 Health implications related to pet allergies

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Sustainability and biotechnology are becoming increasingly important in the formulation of pet foods.

9.3.2 Increasing demand for organic pet food

9.3.3 Customized pet diets are becoming increasingly popular

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 52: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

11.4 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 56: General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 JustFoodForDogs LLC

Exhibit 60: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Overview

Exhibit 61: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 62: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Manna Pro Products LLC

Exhibit 63: Manna Pro Products LLC - Overview

Exhibit 64: Manna Pro Products LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Manna Pro Products LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 66: Mars Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Mars Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Mars Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 70: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.9 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 74: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 J.M. Smucker Co.

Exhibit 77: J.M. Smucker Co. - Overview

Exhibit 78: J.M. Smucker Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: J.M. Smucker Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: J.M. Smucker Co. - Segment focus

11.11 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 81: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Tyson Foods Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Volkman Pet Products

Exhibit 85: Volkman Pet Products - Overview

Exhibit 86: Volkman Pet Products - Product and service

Exhibit 87: Volkman Pet Products - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-food-market-size-in-us-to-grow-by-usd-13-13-billion--technavio-301504959.html

SOURCE Technavio