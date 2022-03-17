Leading Brazilian passenger transport group expands sustainable partnership with MiX Telematics

SÃO PAULO and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (MIXMIXT, a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of 2,000 new subscriptions to its integrated fleet management technology for an existing Brazilian-based Bus and Coach customer in the country's southeast region, taking their fleet coverage with MiX to 4,015 subscribers.
The company's core focus and the reasons for expanding services with MiX Telematics are to improve its safety, sustainability, maintenance, and fuel-consumption targets across a wider fleet base. The customer has already seen strong improvements in these metrics, including a 15% fuel reduction across the currently equipped fleet, and seeks to continue this successful trajectory. Covering more than 8 million driving miles per month, the considerable fuel reduction generated by the MiX solution on the currently equipped fleet has an estimated beneficial impact every month on carbon dioxide emission reduction equivalent to the ecological role performed by 9,435 trees.
"We are particularly proud to be associated with a national company of this stature and the trust that they have instilled in our fleet management technology bears testament to our commitment to consistently provide valuable insights and customer service to match. MiX is dedicated to helping this customer see even better results across their operations," states Luiz Munhoz, Managing Director, MiX Telematics Brazil.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 790,500 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange MIX and on the New York Stock Exchange MIXT. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.
Contact:
Melanie Esterhuizen
melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com
Brand & Communications Manager – MiX Telematics
SOURCE MiX Telematics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.