Invitation - Sandvik Capital Markets Day on May 17th

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has the pleasure to invite investors, analysts and financial media to its Capital Markets Day on May 17, 2022.
The event will be held at Epicenter in Stockholm and the presentations will also be broadcasted live on home.sandvik/investors with the opportunity to join Q&A sessions through conference call and online questionnaire.
The Capital Markets Day will focus on Sandvik's Shift to growth strategy. Presentations will be held by Stefan Widing, President and CEO and Cecilia Felton, CFO as well as by business area management.
Agenda in short 12:00–17:15 PM CEST:
- Exhibition
- Presentation Sandvik Group: Stefan Widing and Cecilia Felton
- Presentation Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions: Henrik Ager
- Presentation Manufacturing and Machining Solutions: Nadine Crauwels and Christophe Sut
- Presentation Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions: Anders Svensson
- Q&A
- Mingle
The exhibition consists of recent acquisitions and innovations from each business area with a special focus on our Shift to growth strategy. It will be accessible to visit from 12:00 PM CEST.
The day will conclude with a mingle in the evening, open for those attending on site.
To participate on site in Stockholm, please register on below link, no later than May 4, 2022:
The number of seats are limited and your seat is not confirmed until you have received a confirmation e-mail.
To join online requires no pre-registration. The live webcast of the presentations can be followed on home.sandvik/investors
Please visit our website home.sandvik/investors for more information.
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 8 505 583 68
UK: +44 333 300 92 73
US: +1 646 722 49 02
Recordings of the presentations and the corresponding slides will be available on Sandvik's website no later than May 18.
Stockholm, March 17, 2022
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Sofia Wiklund, Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70616 2023.
