COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Changes in Food Shopping & Consumption Patterns

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the food packaging market, both in terms of the foods being packaged and the types of packaging used:
- In 2020, sharp declines in foodservice sales and stay-at-home recommendations led to a shift away from restaurants and an increase in cooking at home that remains a significant (if less widespread) trend in 2022, despite bars and restaurants reopening.
- Interest in food that can be stocked in a freezer or elsewhere became a higher priority for more consumers.
- An increase in snacking and heathier eating also changed the types of food purchased and corresponding packaging needs.
A new Freedonia Group analysis explores how these and other trends are affecting consumer attitudes about food packaging, and what that means for both food brands and packaging suppliers.
Eating Habits Changed Over COVID
Many consumers changed their eating habits because of the coronavirus. More than half of respondents to a survey featured in the analysis reported eating more comfort foods in 2020, as well as more snacks and treats, all of which can be both comforting and indulgent. Eating of comfort foods remained relatively steady during the year while snack consumption declined, likely as more people returned to away-from-home schedules that limited snacking occasions.
While many people reported that they were eating more healthily, about a third of adults ate more processed food during 2020. The percentage reporting this was highest in April-May (shoppers were still stockpiling canned and frozen goods, and fresh products were less available), and lowest in November-December (shoppers were buying more fresh products, which were more readily available).
Effect of Changed Eating Habits on the Food Packaging Market
The shifts in consumer eating habits seen over the COVID-19 pandemic affected the food packaging market, in large part because food purchased for home consumption via retail outlets uses more packaging per serving, because it is sold and shipped in smaller quantities than products used in the foodservice market. But consumers who are interacting more with food packaging on a daily basis because they are eating more meals at home also has an impact – boosting demand for packaging that, for example, better suits their needs and lifestyles, improves sustainability, and enhances the convenience of preparing and/or consuming the packaged food.
Want to Learn More?
Food Packaging Consumer Insights examines consumer insights and trends for the US market for food packaging, including both rigid and flexible packaging, sold to food manufacturers, primarily for products targeted at retail or foodservice markets.
About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
SOURCE The Freedonia Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.