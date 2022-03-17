Zappix Extends its Reach in FinTech; Signs New Customers for Digital Payments

The leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider has signed new customers for its Digital Payments solution and announced multiple new payment gateway integrations as it expands its reach in FinTech.
BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider, has signed new customers for its Digital Payments solution and announced multiple new payment gateway integrations as it expands its reach in FinTech. The Digital Payment solution leverages Zappix intuitive visual menus and solutions available to users 24/7 to make payment fast, easy, and compliant.
"We are excited to deploy our Digital Payments solution for more customers and help make the payment process faster and easier for end users," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix President & CEO. "We've successfully integrated our platform with multiple payment gateways to seamlessly accommodate all of our customers."
The Zappix Digital Payment solution removes barriers to entry and increase the rate of successful payments by automating payments during three different customer interactions:
- Payment processes initiated by proactive messages sent to end users
- Agent-led payments, delivering secure, user-specific payment experiences to callers during IVR conversations
- End-to-end automated experiences launched during Visual IVR engagements using the flagship Zappix solution
Proactive messaging and seamlessly integrated payment gateways in an on-demand experience increase customer satisfaction and deliver easy, compliant payments for customers and for agents working from home. Automated visual self-service is transforming customer experience. Zappix looks to continue to capitalize on the market demand for self-service automation with this expansion and its years of experience delivering premium customer experiences across different industries.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
