MyHealthAngel Launches New Platform Addressing Social Isolation and Loneliness Among Seniors

MyHealthAngel will showcase its social and educational virtual event platform at RISE
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthAngel, a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in reaching and engaging Seniors across the U.S., announced today it is confirmed as one of 30+ key sponsors at the annual Social Determinants of Health Summit, to be held in Nashville, March 20-22, 2022 at The Omni Nashville. MyHealthAngel joins FarmboxRx, Unite Us, and more at this highly anticipated event.
MyHealthAngel operates a unique digital platform that fosters community and engagement through interactive online events that are tailored to the interests and needs of its members and include a broad range of activities from music therapy to virtual tours of international cities. The company's mission is to combat loneliness and social isolation by providing experiences, resources, education, and social connections that enable Seniors to live life to the fullest. The MyHealthAngel events are structured to help reduce loneliness, improve communication, and assist in identifying potential environmental risk factors. A recent survey reported that 92% of members who have attended MyHealthAngel events experienced an increased quality of life.
"We are thrilled to be a sponsor at this year's RISE Social Determinants of Health Summit in Nashville," said David Stein, Co-Founder and COO. "This sponsorship will allow us to explore and gain feedback on our virtual engagement platform which empowers Seniors to participate in live, social, and educational events. This is the right time and the right space to showcase interactive events for Seniors and present to people in the industry the benefits of helping to keep Seniors engaged and active."
The highly rated RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health is the place for cross-sectional thought leaders to discuss actionable, tactical, and scalable solutions to social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges and achieve better outcomes for the most vulnerable populations.
To learn more about MyHealthAngel, please visit our website here or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @MyHealthAngel.
About MyHealthAngel
MyHealthAngel is a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in delivering innovative customer acquisition and retention solutions to the U.S. Senior Adult Medicare markets. Founded in 2019 and based in Delray Beach, FL, MyHealthAngel is providing experiences, resources, education, and social connections that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. For more information, visit MyHealthAngel.com
MyHealthAngel PR Contact:
Paige Jadyn
paige@myhealthangel.com
SOURCE MyHealthAngel
