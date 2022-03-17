UPDATE - Media Advisory - Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign Kick-off next week

Please note that media can now also attend the event in person
THORNHILL, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -
What:
CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) will officially launch the 18th Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign on March 22, 2022.
The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make our roads safer by helping different levels of government understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.
When:
Tuesday March 22, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Where:
Members of the media are invited to attend in person at:
Or watch and record the announcement virtually:
For those watching the streaming of the live event, questions for our speakers can be directed to: mediarelations@caasco.ca
Who:
Teresa Di Felice, AVP Government & Community Relations, CAA SCO
Bryan Hocking, Chief Executive Officer - Ontario Road Builders' Association
About CAA South Central Ontario
As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2 million members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.
SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.