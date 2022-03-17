Labroots Announces its 5th Annual Cannabis Sciences Virtual Event, Featuring a New "Hot Topics" Track Covering Psychedelics and THC Isomers, Scheduled on March 23, 2022

YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced Cannabis Sciences 2022, hosted on March 23rd with an exceptional lineup of prominent experts spanning sessions including, Medical Cannabis – Therapeutic Updates, The Evolving Regulatory Landscape, Analytical Testing and Automation, Advancements in Cultivation and Extraction Methods, and Hot Topics.

Entering its 5th consecutive year, the free, online event continues to raise the bar for showcasing scientific discoveries and enlightening discussions of cannabis on a global front. This year, the overarching theme of the event is "Cannabis and Hemp Changing the Global Future," bringing together thousands of research scholars, leading academic and industry professionals, scientists, instrument manufacturers, physicians, laboratory experts to learn about the latest advancements in the evolving field of cannabis science.

The conference agenda will headline two stellar keynote addresses by Dr. Dustin Sulak, Founder and Medical Director, Integr8 Health and Co-founder of Healer.com, and Dr, Jeff Chen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Radicle Science. Dr. Sulak will summarize the preclinical findings on acidic cannabinoids and provide practical strategies for clinicians and patients to take advantage of the power of raw cannabis during his talk titled, "Acidic Cannabinoids: Inactive Precursors or Powerful Therapeutics," followed by live Q&A. Next, Dr. Jeff Chen will discuss current knowledge of the therapeutic potential of CBD and evaluate the current regulatory landscape as well during his presentation titled, "Preliminary Results from the Radicle Science ACES Study, History's Largest Longitudinal Trial of CBD Products, with live Q&A.

Dr. Dustin Sulak, Founder and Medical Director, Integr8 Health and Co-founder of Healer.com said, "Cannabis is a well-known treasure chest of medicinal compounds with therapeutic potential. Surprisingly, some of its most abundant constituents, the acidic cannabinoids, have long been overlooked and dismissed as inactive precursors. My clinical experience and the scientific literature have both shown that these compounds are far from inactive, and in fact have valuable therapeutic effects. THCA and CBDA have some overlapping and other distinct properties when compared to their more well-known counterparts, THC and CBD, but most people don't know how to take advantage of these non-impairing cannabinoids. I'm excited to share a review of the literature and practical how-to-use tips with the Labroots audience so more people can access the power of raw cannabis."

Dr. Jeff Chen, Founder and Former Executive Director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, and Co-founder/CEO of Radicle Science stated, "Non-prescription cannabinoids are currently being used by as many as 50 million Americans, yet due to nearly a century of regulatory restrictions that continue to this day, we have little clinical trial data on their effectiveness. Via Labroots' virtual platform, I'm excited to highlight Radicle Science's unique virtual direct-to-consumer clinical trials approach and discuss the recent results of our ACES (Advancing CBD Education & Science) study--the largest clinical trial of non-prescription CBD products in history involving nearly 3,000 Americans across all 50 states.

Rounding out the full day, attendees will explore topics such as debunking myths and misconceptions of the psychedelics industry, the use of polysaccharide-based chiral stationary phases for the achiral and chiral separation of cannabinoids, liquid chromatography - tandem mass spectrometry discovery and profiling of anthocyanin flavonoids in cannabis, struggling to follow the USDA's new hemp testing rules: LIMS makes it easy, overcoming challenges associated with analysis of pesticides regulated by Colorado state in hemp using a novel LC/MS/MS method with dual ESI and APCI source, microbe ubiquity: the myth of sterile cultivation systems, naming just a few.

"We are thrilled to host our 5th Cannabis Sciences virtual event highlighting such renowned presenters bringing cutting-edge science to the forefront," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots. "Labroots continues its solid tradition of featuring the latest trends in cannabis therapeutics as well as advances in hemp science, and we look forward to sharing these discoveries, medical research, novel approaches, and regulations with the scientific community as we shape the future of the cannabis industry."

Produced on Labroots' interactive platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the online environment provides a one-stop collaboration encompassing a lobby with leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts and live chats during scheduled presentations, poster hall to explore data and also engage in live chats, exhibit hall, and a networking lounge to connect with colleagues including a social media wall and photo booth all providing an enriched learning experience for all attendees. Participants can earn one Continuing Education credit (per presentation) for a maximum of 40 credits.

