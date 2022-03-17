Global Network Automation Market Size to Reach USD 16.77 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Network Traffic and Growing Demand for Solutions for Security Threats are Some Significant Factors to Drive Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 16.77 Billion in 2028, at a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.7%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing use of automated solutions by major market players in almost all sectors. Automated solutions are mostly adopted to increase productivity, reduce downtime, and eliminate human errors.

Increasing use of connected devices is driving growth of the global network automation market significantly. Moreover, increase in use of data-driven systems results in rising network traffic, which is increasing demand for network automation and is thus, playing an important role in market growth. Significant increase in use of cloud technology among SMEs, and reduction in the cost of operation due to adoption of network automation tools are expected to provide a major thrust to the global market.

Key Highlights of the Report

In January 2020 , Netrounds announced Zero Touch Provisioning and Testing (ZTPT), in partnership with Itential, in order to demonstrate the benefits that can be achieved by Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and global enterprises.

, Netrounds announced Zero Touch Provisioning and Testing (ZTPT), in partnership with Itential, in order to demonstrate the benefits that can be achieved by Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and global enterprises. In January 2018 , Aptira joined the LINUX foundation networking project. The purpose of this project was to bring network-based projects of LINUX, such as OPNFV, ONAP, and ODL, under the umbrella of one government unit.

, Aptira joined the LINUX foundation networking project. The purpose of this project was to bring network-based projects of LINUX, such as OPNFV, ONAP, and ODL, under the umbrella of one government unit. Network automation tools segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing adoption of network automation tools by organizations to achieve zero error in network operations.

Technological advancements in the field of network automation, such as Network Configuration Management (NCM) developed by ManageEngine, are contributing to growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a higher revenue growth rate in the global network automation market during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of automated systems among SMEs and support provided by governments of countries in the region to move towards a virtually connected ecosystem, in order to increase efficiency.

market is expected to register a higher revenue growth rate in the global network automation market during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of automated systems among SMEs and support provided by governments of countries in the region to move towards a virtually connected ecosystem, in order to increase efficiency. Major companies operating in the global network automation market are 6Connect, Inc., Anuta Networks International, LLC, AppViewX, Inc., Apstra, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, and VMware Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global network automation market based on network type, solution, end-use, and region:

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical



Virtual



Hybrid

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Network Automation Tools



SD-WAN and Network Virtualization



Intent-based Networking

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT and Telecom



Manufacturing



Energy and Utility



Banking and Financial Services



Education

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canad

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. BENELUX

g. Ireland

h. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

