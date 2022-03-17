Pet Parents® Releases Forager™ Snuffle Products with Pet Safety in Mind

ANKENY, Iowa, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Parents® has once again improved the quality of pet product offerings by releasing the Forager™ Mat and Forager™ Bowl. Stimulating a dog's natural instincts to forage, these snuffle mats and snuffle bowls offer a solution to slow down mealtime while providing mental enrichment.

Bloat is a common and serious condition for dogs, with an estimated 60,000 cases each year in the U.S. alone. The Forager™ Mat works to slow down a dog's eating to prevent bloat and can serve as a permanent replacement for a traditional food bowl. The Forager™ Bowl has an easy cinch design that keeps food inside while traveling or for dogs who do not eat a meal in one sitting.

While the Forager™ Mat and Forager™ Bowl provide serious benefits, they also create a fun, mentally stimulating activity for furbabies. Snuffling can serve as an exercise supplement for dogs recovering from surgery, with mobility issues, or with an excess of energy. Fifteen minutes of snuffling can burn as many calories as an hour long walk. Searching for food provides rewarding mental enrichment for a dog and can help them both to focus and relax at any age.

Mikaela Stanley, Product Manager at Pet Parents® commented: "Our mission at Pet Parents® is to help furbabies live longer, healthier, & happier lives by creating products, services, and an information platform to solve everyday pet parenting needs. The Forager™ line is the result of our mission in action, helping pet parents prevent the dangers of bloat, by encouraging slower eating habits, while providing furbabies with a rewarding activity that helps fulfill their canine instincts and mental stimulation needs."

Created with furbabies and pet parents in mind, the Forager™ Bowls and Forager™ Mats include premium features to ensure the best experience.



SoftSnout™, only the softest, durable material is used to ensure that furbabies can comfortably snuffle every day without causing any abrasions or irritation to the nose.

Non-slip Backing, the backing hugs the floor, providing an anti-slip grip from even the strongest of noses.

Washable, the Forager™ Mat and Forager™ Bowl are machine washable for easy cleaning.

Triple Stitched, dogs love to play hard, so the Forager™ Mat and Forager™ Bowl are triple stitched for added durability and toughness.

Whole Zoo Approved, although snuffle products are traditionally for dogs, Forager™ Mats and Forager™ Bowls can be enjoyed by cats, rats, rabbits, and even pigs.

The Forager™ Mat and Forager™ Bowl are available in multiple styles and colors at petparentsbrand.com now.

Pet Parents® began its journey in the beginning of 2016 & continues to grow in size every year. Recognized by Inc. 5000 for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America in 2020 and 2021, Pet Parents® creates products to help pet parents raise their pets from birth to senior years, keeping their homes clean and pet families happy and healthy. Their brand & product lines are at the crossing point of two macro pet industry trends: the humanization of pets with a focus on healthcare.

