Alastair Jenkin joins Gilbane Development Company; will lead market rate multifamily division

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Development Company announced today the addition of Alastair Jenkin as Senior Vice President, Multifamily based in Austin, TX.
Alastair will lead and expand Gilbane Development's market rate housing platform throughout the United States.
"Alastair's proven leadership in the acquisition, financing, entitlement, design, development, and operation of multifamily and workforce housing will expand our mission of 'Developing Dynamic Communities' throughout the United States," said Ed Broderick, president and CEO of Gilbane Development Company. "We are delighted to welcome Alastair to our team."
Prior to joining Gilbane Development Company, Alastair served as Senior Vice President of Development of The NRP Group, where he was responsible for all aspects of development for market rate and workforce housing, with over $885 million in originations, totaling 4,700 units.
Alastair holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas State University and a
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.
About Gilbane Development Company
Gilbane Development Company is the real estate development, financing, and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a 150-year old family-owned company. With over $8 billion in development and more than 20,000 units of housing completed/underway, Gilbane Development Company's projects incorporate every aspect of real estate including: multifamily housing (market rate apartments, student housing, and affordable housing); single-family residential communities; mixed-used developments; healthcare facilities; K-12 schools; government facilities; garage/parking areas; corporate headquarters; operational | data | distribution centers; R&D | manufacturing facilities; and, many types of facilities delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com/development.
Media Contact
Stephanie Handfield, Gilbane Development Company, 401-456-5456, shandfield@gilbaneco.com
SOURCE Gilbane Development Company
