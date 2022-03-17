Midwest Staffing Conference Returns with Stellar Lineup

The Midwest Staffing Conference returns to an entirely in-person format for the first time in nearly three years when it convenes on May 25-26, 2022

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing industry stars Danny Cahill and Greg Doersching lead a powerful lineup of industry experts set to appear at the 2022 Midwest Staffing Conference in Rosemont, Illinois. Cahill, the staffing industry guru behind training and leadership site "AccordingToDanny.com," anchors the conference with four appearances, including the keynote address on the second day. Doersching is the Creator and President of Next-Level Coaching, one of the most comprehensive recruiting training programs in the country. The 2022 Conference also welcomes Richard Rosner, "The Staffing Shark," to participate in a panel of staffing industry all-stars. Rosner will close the conference on the second day with a high-energy audience participation session.

"Since this is the first year coming back to a fully in-person conference, we wanted to make the conference exciting and an event not to be missed," said Illinois Search and Staffing Association Board President Joe Gallelli.

The conference was held as a virtual event in 2020 and canceled due to the pandemic in 2021. This year's event, BREAKTHROUGH '22 will be the biggest yet, featuring 25 exhibitors that service the staffing industry.

The Midwest Staffing Conference is the staffing industry's premier regional event drawing together industry experts and staffing executives from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The conference connects owners, sales consultants, and recruiters with top-tier industry experts for two days of learning, networking, and career development. The 2022 Midwest Staffing Conference is presented by the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA), the Michigan Association of Staffing Service (MASS), and the Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS).

This year's speaker lineup features renowned business executives, consultants, authors, and thought leaders in staffing and recruiting. Joining Cahill, Doersching and Rosner at the conference are:

Amy Munroe , Partner at Staffing eTrainer. Amy combines 30 years of industry experience to help staffing firms accelerate to bring new hires to full productivity, and to enhance the skills of tenured staff.

, Partner at Staffing eTrainer. Amy combines 30 years of industry experience to help staffing firms accelerate to bring new hires to full productivity, and to enhance the skills of tenured staff. David Searns , Co-CEO at Haley Marketing. For the past 24 years, David and his team have helped staffing companies to stand out from the competition, improve recruiting response, increase sales productivity, and stay top-of-mind with employers and job seekers.

, Co-CEO at Haley Marketing. For the past 24 years, David and his team have helped staffing companies to stand out from the competition, improve recruiting response, increase sales productivity, and stay top-of-mind with employers and job seekers. Victoria Hill , Director of Diversity and Social Impact at Advanced Group. Victoria facilitates Conscious Inclusion, Interview Bias, Building Inclusive Relationships and many other D & I training topics for her organization and others.

"With over 20 hours of training opportunity, everyone in the industry will find a track of training that will help expand their knowledge and propel their careers," said Terri Roeslmeier, ISSA board member and Midwest Staffing Conference Co-chair.

Lana Johnson, ISSA Board Member and Conference Co-Chair added,"We're so excited to be back in person, networking and sharing ideas about our businesses during a very exciting time in our industry. Our speaker line up is excellent with something for everyone. This is truly a 'can't miss' event!"

"The staffing industry plays a vital role in the growth and prosperity of our economy. This is an outstanding conference year after year, it gives so much take home value to all attendees. This event is a must-attend! WASS is proud to partner with ISSA and MASS to put on this wonderful conference," said Eric Becher, President of the Board of WASS.

"This year's event is shaping up to have an excellent lineup of speakers and workshops. We could not be more excited to participate," added MASS President Laurie Bradley.

For more information about the conference and to register, go to https://issaworks.wildapricot.org/event-4641402

Special rates are available for current members of ISSA (Illinois), MASS (Michigan), and WASS (Wisconsin). Additional member discount for early bird registration is available through March 31st.

About the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA)

The Illinois Search & Staffing Association (ISSA) is the state leader in professional development in the staffing industry. ISSA offers its members legislative updates, training in sales, recruitment, leadership and operations, and valuable industry networking. ISSA is the Illinois chapter of the American Staffing Association (ASA) and is also affiliated with the National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS). For more information about ISSA, contact info@issaworks.com

About the Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS)

The Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS) is the voice of the staffing industry in Wisconsin. WASS supports its members with legal and legislative advocacy, educational opportunities, networking, community relations, and high ethical standards. Membership in WASS creates opportunities for maximizing growth and professionalism for your staffing business. WASS is the Wisconsin chapter of the American Staffing Association (ASA). For more information about WASS, contact monica@wass-wi.org

About the Michigan Association of Staffing Services (MASS)

The Michigan Association of Staffing Services (MASS) is the Michigan chapter of the American Staffing Association. MASS provides educational programs and services that help members strengthen their teams and grow their businesses. The association strives to protect the interests of the industry with respect to legislation and regulatory proposals, and its activities offer increased opportunities to member companies. For more information about MASS, contact bprebo@asgren.com

Laura Sorce, Illinois Search & Staffing Association, +1 2626072540, info@issaworks.com

