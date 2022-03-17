TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES UK PACKAGING LEADER NEVILLE AND MORE

Acquisition Expands TricorBraun's Global Presence

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired UK rigid packaging leader Neville and More, further expanding its presence in Europe and around the world.

Neville and More is a leading glass, plastics, and aluminum packaging provider for many well-known household brands across multiple end markets, including health care, pharma, personal care, and food & beverage.

"Our acquisition of Neville and More, a well-respected leader in the UK packaging market, enables us to offer expanded services and supply chain options to customers," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "Neville and More has provided high-quality and innovative packaging solutions for 70 years, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth. We are thrilled to welcome the Neville and More team to the TricorBraun family."

All Neville and More team members will remain with TricorBraun. The company will continue as a stand-alone business unit, operating as Neville and More, a TricorBraun company. Joe Mazzilli, a packaging industry veteran and TricorBraun's UK Sales Leader for the past decade, will serve as Neville and More's Managing Director.

"Given our similar values and our shared dedication to exceptional customer service and high-quality products, TricorBraun is the ideal home for Neville and More's next stage," said Claire Sharpe, owner, Neville and More. "We look forward to Neville and More's future growth with such an admired packaging leader."

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 32 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Neville and More

Steeped in 70 years of packaging innovation and consistent growth, Neville and More is totally focused on the supply of plastic bottles, glass bottles, plastic jars, glass jars, aluminum bottles, aluminum jars, closures, dispensers, spray pumps and lotion pumps.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of 1,600 packaging professionals operating from more than 70 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

