/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Blair to hold a media availability following FPT Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Emergency Management/

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, will hold a virtual media availability following a meeting with federal-provincial-territorial Ministers for Emergency Management on March 17th.
He will be joined by the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia.
Following the media availability, Ministers Blair and Farnworth will take questions from the media.
Broadcasters are welcome to use the floor audio only.
Question Period will be open to media by teleconference only (details included below). Viewing of the media availability will be possible via Zoom (registration required as per instructions below).
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. (EDT)
To view the media availability via Zoom (view only and no questions), please send an email to psmediarelations@ps-sp.gc.ca. Registrations must be completed no later than 3:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, March 17.
Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the media availability. (Only teleconference participants will be able to ask questions).
Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003
Access Code: 3463776#
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
