OYO Fitness - Building on the success of the #1 Crowdfunded Fitness Product in History

Equity Crowdfunding Round Launches on StartEngine
OVERBROOK, Kan., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OYO Fitness, Inc. has announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding offering on StartEngine.com. OYO Fitness is one of the fastest growing global health & fitness companies, with the mission to make fitness accessible to everyone - anywhere, anytime.
This capital raise will accelerate the development of the OYO connected subscription platform, and new hardware, including the SuperNOVA Personal Gym, and the SpiraGym Total Body Home Gym, which is half the size, weight, and cost of the competition.
"It all started when I invented and patented SpiraFlex resistance technology for NASA to keep astronauts fit on the International Space Station," said Paul Francis, Founder/CEO. "We then disrupted the fitness industry by incorporating SpiraFlex into portable gyms that provided similar results as health club equipment and full-size home gyms".
In the second quarter of 2022, OYO will enter the cordless massager market, with the launch of the OYO Total Body Massager. The world's first handheld lateral vibration belt massager, which reaches all parts of the body, and converts to a massage gun for percussion vibration. This design provides the option of lateral or percussion therapy in one system.
Investor and spokesperson, endurance racer Pipo Derani (IMSA Champion, 3x Sebring and Daytona winner) says "Pre-race I use the OYO Total Body Massager to relax my back, shoulders and neck. Post-race I use it to relieve my aches and pains."
"We are excited to be able to offer stock to the public," says Francis, "so they now have the opportunity to invest in OYO Fitness and participate with us in revolutionizing the health and fitness industry."
The company's plans include:
- Expanding leadership position in Portable Gyms
- Adding mid-size and full-size Home Gyms
- Entering the cordless massage market with the OYO Total Body Massager
- Launching the OYO Fitness Subscription Platform
- Growing OYO (On Your Own) performance wear line
Anyone interested in investing in OYO fitness can go to StartEngine.
About OYO Fitness, Inc. - OYOfitness.com OYO Fitness is the market leader in portable gyms, now expanding into a full range of health & fitness categories. The company sells direct to the consumer, wholesale to retailers and through international distributors in the UK, EU, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. Reviews from thousands of customers describing the transformative effects from using OYO products motivates the OYO Fitness team to continue to innovate new health and fitness solutions.
About StartEngine
StartEngine is the leading equity crowdfunding for U.S. and International investors, where anyone can find and invest in early-growth stage companies. StartEngine has helped more than 500 companies raise $500M+ from a community of over 760,000 investors.
