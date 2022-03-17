Geneva Financial Announces New Arizona Mortgage Branch Headed By Brian Mulvihill

PHOENIX, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch location in Phoenix, AZ led by Branch Manager Brian Mulvihill. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market in Geneva's home state and beyond.
"Geneva has set our branch up with incredible resources to supplement our team's many years of experience in the industry." Arizona Branch Manager Brian Mulvihill stated. "With lightning-fast turn times and the unique personal and human touch that Geneva is known for, I hope you'll begin to think of us as your lender for life."
Based out of Phoenix, AZ, Brian and his team proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state in addition to serving in California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.
Before moving to Geneva, Brian had been in the mortgage industry for over twenty-nine years and had owned two different mortgage companies. He had also been a national sales manager and producing manager, originating and closing his own loans. Currently, Brian is specializing in Veteran, Jumbo, Conventional, Government, bank statement and low fico score loans. Today, he is using his expertise to better serve his clients and help them on the journey to homeownership.
Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity
About Geneva Financial
Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.
Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com
