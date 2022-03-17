HarmonyTech Makes Strategic Investments in Leadership and Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HarmonyTech, Inc. announced that it has made organizational changes to its leadership team. Founder, Nat Vinod, will continue as President and CEO. Industry expert RJ Kolton has been named as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and will oversee corporate operations and growth. Peter Jhanjee will serve as Senior Vice President and General Manager and will lead corporate programs. Jackie Granzow will be Vice President of Client Engagements and will orchestrate all elements of the business development lifecycle.

HarmonyTech is growing and this new organizational structure will provide the optimum path forward to ensure delivery of high-quality solutions to clients and achievement of corporate growth goals.

"To meet client requirements in the context of the dramatic economic and security challenges our nation is experiencing, HarmonyTech is investing in the future and is building a very talented and high caliber leadership team that can deliver quality solutions and propel our growth." - Nat Vinod, President & CEO.

About HarmonyTech

HarmonyTech is a leading-edge IT professional services provider that is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000-1:2018 registered, CMMI DEV / SVC 3 appraised, that specializes in Agile/DevSecOps Delivery, App Dev, Cloud Migration, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT services. We have been delivering innovative information technology services and solutions across the Federal government and commercial clients for over a decade. We are a company of passionate technologists constantly evolving in our understanding and application of technology to best fulfill our client's mission needs. We operate under a flat and efficient organizational structure to ensure our hand-picked consultants have the flexibility to take risks and be innovative. We typically work in small, agile teams as we design and develop solutions to address our client's business challenges. Our success is measured with every satisfied customer and employee.

